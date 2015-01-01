पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:पुरानी रंजिश के चलते दुकानदार की लाठियों से पीट-पीटकर हत्या, सात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
मृतक के परिजन
  • ओरछा थाना क्षेत्र के महोबा रोड स्थित हमा गांव की घटना, सभी कोर्ट में पेश

ओरछा थाना क्षेत्र के महोबा रोड स्थित हमा गांव में शनिवार की रात मिहीलाल अहिरवार पिता बोरा अहिरवार उम्र 45 वर्ष अपनी दुकान चला रहा था। इस दौरान मुकेश, राहुल सहित 7 अन्य लोगों ने उसकी दुकान में घुसकर लाठी डंडाें से मारपीट की।

मारपीट से घायल मिहीलाल को डॉयल 100 की मदद से अस्पताल भेजा गया। अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। ओरछा रोड थाना पुलिस ने सायबर सेल के माध्यम से हत्या के सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि हमा में मिहीलाल अहिरवार किराना की दुकान किए हुए है।

शनिवार की शाम को जब वह अपनी दुकान पर बैठकर दुकानदारी कर रहा था तभी गांव के ही मुकेश, राहुल, कल्लन, दशरथ सहित 7 आरोपी उसकी दुकान में घुस गए और लाठी-डंडों से पीट-पीटकर उसे अधमरा कर दिया और मौके से भाग खड़े हुए। इसकी सूचना डॉयल 100 को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही डॉयल 100 मौके पर पहुंची और घायल को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। लेकिन उपचार के दौरान रात को ही मिहीलाल ने दम तोड़ दिया।

सातों आरोपी गिरफ्तार: पहले थाना ओरछा रोड पुलिस ने हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज किया था लेकिन मिहीलाल की मौत होने पर दो नामजद सहित 7 आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया। रात को ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीम सक्रिय हो गई। पुलिस ने सायबर सेल की मदद ली जिससे सुबह होते-होते हत्या के सभी आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए। सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय मेंं पेश किया गया।

