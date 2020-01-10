पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता संक्रमण:छतरपुर तहसील ऑफिस सील, एडीएम कार्यालय भी बंद, लेकिन एनआईसी और खाद्य विभाग खुले रहे

छतरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना से जिले में 26 वीं मौत, 21 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, इनमें से 8 शहर के
  • कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में स्थित एनआईसी में एक और खाद्य विभाग में दो कर्मचारी पाए गए हैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड से रविवार की देर रात सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज रैफर हुई बिजावर की 50 वर्षीय महिला की इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की सुबह मौत हो गई। वहीं सोमवार को जिले भर में 21 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। संक्रमण के कारण छतरपुर तहसील परिसर को सील कर दिया गया है। वहीं कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में स्थित एडीएम कार्यालय सोमवार को बंद रहा, लेकिन कर्मचारियों के संक्रमित पाए जाने के बावजूद कलेक्टोरेट की पहली मंजिल पर स्थित एनआईसी शाखा और खाद्य विभाग का कार्यालय खुला रहा। स्वस्थ होने पर शहर के 25 मरीजों सहित 28 को कोविड सेंटर और होम आइसोलेट से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। सागर जांच लैब में शनिवार की सुबह बिजावर की 50 वर्षीय महिला कोरोना संक्रमित पाई गई।

जिसे स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया। देर रात 8 बजे महिला को सांस लेने में परेशानी होने पर आइसोलेशन वार्ड के डॉक्टर ने उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज रैफर कर दिया। रविवार की देर रात 12 बजे 108 वाहन के ईएमटी और पायलट ने महिला को सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया। सोमवार की सुबह 8 बजे इस कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला की इलाज के दौरान सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज में मौत हो गई। महिला की मौत के बाद स्थानीय प्रशासन ने कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए शव काे पैक कराते हुए पास के मुक्तिधाम में अंतिम संस्कार करा दिया।

6 दिन से एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 200 से ऊपर
16 सितंबर को 34 कोरोना संक्रमित आने से एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 200 के पार पहुंच गया। इसके बाद से यह संख्या नीचे आने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। 17 सितंबर को 204, 18 सितंबर को 206, 19 सितंबर को 210, 20 सितंबर को 205 और 21 सितंबर को 206 एक्टिव केश रहे। 13 सितंबर के पहले तक एक्टिव केश का आंकड़ा 150 से ऊपर नहीं रहा। इस माह के 21 दिनों में अब तक जिले भर में 467 कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, जिनमें से 11 लोगों की इस संक्रमण ने जान ले ली है।

जिले में 21 निकले कोरोना संक्रमित
जिला अस्पताल स्थित ट्रू नॉट मशीन और सागर कोरोना लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में सोमवार की देर शाम तक जिले भर के 21 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिसमें छतरपुर शहर के 8, राजनगर में पीएनसी कंपनी के 3, खजुराहो में 2, नौगांव में 5, बिजावर में एक, बड़ामलहरा में एक और गौरिहार क्षेत्र में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया। जिसमें से छतरपुर शहर के मरीजों को आइसोलेशन वार्ड, महोबा रोड कोविड सेंटर सहित होम आइसोलेट किया गया। वहीं राजनगर, खजुराहो, नौगांव, बिजावर, बड़ामलहरा और गौरिहार के मरीजों को स्थानीय कोविड केयर सेंटर में इलाज के लिए रखा गया है।

पांच संक्रमित मिलने पर किया सील
तीन दिन पहले छतरपुर एसडीएम कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके बाद उनके विभाग के दो लिपिक और चालक कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकाले। छतरपुर तहसील में एक साथ अधिकारी सहित चार कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने पर जिला प्रशासन ने सील कर दिया। दो दिन की छुट्टी के बाद सोमवार को तहसील कार्यालय खुलना था, पर जिला प्रशासन ने इसे बंद ही रखा। रविवार को एडीएम कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, इसके बाद कलेक्टोरेट स्थित उनके कक्ष को बंद रखा गया। वहीं एनआईसी कक्ष और खाद्य विभाग में मिलाकर 3 कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद सोमवार को कार्यालय में काम जारी रहा।

स्वस्थ होने पर 28 मरीज हुए डिस्चार्ज

कोरोना को हराकर स्वस्थ हुए मरीजों को सोमवार की सुबह से देर शाम तक महोबा रोड स्थित कोविड केयर सेंटर, नौगांव, लवकुशनगर, बिजावर सहित होम आइसोलेट सहित 28 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इस दौरान शहर के महोबा रोड कोविड केयर सेंटर से 8, नौगांव कोविड सेंटर से 2, बिजावर कोविड सेंटर से एक और पिछले दिनों शहर में होम आइसोलेट किए गए 15 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

