खुलासा:गुंडे अर्जुन की हत्या का मास्टर माइंड है पन्ना की करणी सेना का नेता छोटे राजा

छतरपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राधिका गार्डन कॉलोनी में बमिठा के कुख्यात बदमाश अर्जुन सिंह की हुई थी हत्या

सागर रोड पर राधिका गार्डन के पास बुधवार की देर रात हुए अर्जुन सिंह टुरया हत्या कांड मामले में पुलिस को सुराग हाथ लग गए हैं। इस हत्याकांड का मास्टर पन्ना जिला का जिलाबदर अपराधी और करणी सेना पन्ना पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष छोटे राजा उर्फ राघवेंद्र सिंह है। पबई थाना क्षेत्र में कुम्हारी निवासी व पूर्व पन्ना कर्णी सेना जिलाध्यक्ष सहित तीन अन्य आरोपियों की जानकारी पुलिस के सामने आई है। पुलिस कर्णी सेना जिलाध्यक्ष को मुख्य आरोपी मानकर आगे की जांच कर रही है। बता दें कि बमीठा क्षेत्र में टुरया गांव का अर्जुन सिंह पिता शंकर सिंह उम्र 34 वर्ष बुधवार की देर शाम सतना जिले में भांवर गांव के राकेश पिता विनोद पांडे उम्र 27 वर्ष और मकान निर्माण करने वाले देरी रोड के 36 वर्षीय चिंटू राजा के साथ अपने निर्माणधीन मकान पर था।

इस दौरान बाइक पर सवार होकर आए बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करके अर्जुन सिंह की मौके पर ही हत्या कर दी। साथ ही सतना जिले में भांवर गांव के राकेश पांडे को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। वहीं देरी रोड के रहने वाले चिंटू राजा को मामूली चोटें आई। बुधवार की देर रात राकेश पांडे की हालत अधिक गंभीर होने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल से मेडिकल कॉलेज ग्वालियर रेफर कर दिया गया। गुरुवार की सुबह मृतक अर्जुन सिंह का पंचनामा तैयार कर सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने शव परिजनों को सौंपते हुए गांव जाकर अंतिम संस्कार कराया। अर्जुन सिंह ने अपने साथियों के साथ डेढ़ साल पहले मंगल सिंह उर्फ बम्मू राजा की हत्या की थी, अर्जुन सिंह की हत्या का मुख्य आरोपी छोटे राजा मृतक बम्मू का रिश्तेदार है। इसी कारण पुलिस अर्जुन की हत्या को बम्मू की हत्या के बदले की वारदात मानकर जांच कर रही है।

बदमाशों ने वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए अर्जुन के पिता से ही पूछा था उसका पता

टीआई जीतेंद्र वर्मा ने बताया कि वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले आरोपी राघवेंद्र सिंह उर्फ छोटे राजा सटई होते हुए छतरपुर पहुंचा था। सटई में वह मृतक अर्जुन सिंह के पिता शंकर सिंह से भी मिला था। आरोपी को पिता से ही अर्जुन के छतरपुर में मौजूद होने की जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद छतरपुर पहुंचा और सागर रोड स्थित राधिका गार्डन के पीछे मौजूद कॉलोनी में आरोपियों ने निशानदेही करके सीधे अर्जुन के निर्माणाधीन मकान पर पहुंचा और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर उसकी हत्या कर दी और उसके साथी राकेश पांडे को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया।

छह माह से जिला बदर है राघवेंद्र उर्फ छोटे राजा
पबई थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि पन्ना जिले में कुम्हारी गांव का राघवेंद्र सिंह उर्फ छोटे राजा पिछले दिनों कर्णी सेना का पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष है। इस आदतन अपराधी पर हत्या और हत्या के प्रयास सहित कई मामले दर्ज होने के कारण 6 माह पहले इसे पन्ना एसपी ने जिला बदर घोषित करते हुए जिले से बाहर कर दिया। तब से यह अपराधी छतरपुर जिले की सीमा के आसपास अपनी गतिविधियां संचालित कर रहा है। इन्हीं गतिविधियों के चलते इस अपराधी ने बुधवार की देर रात टुरया गांव के अर्जुन सिंह की हत्या कर दी और मृतक के साथी को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया।

घायल पांडे ने छोटे राजा को पहचाना
टीआई सिविल लाइन जीतेंद्र वर्मा का कहना है कि सागर रोड पर देर रात हुई घटना में घायल राकेश पांडे ने पन्ना जिले में पबई थाना क्षेत्र के कुम्हारी गांव के छोट राजा का नाम बताया है। हालत गंभीर होने के कारण वह बांकी के तीन अन्य आरोपियों के नाम नहीं बता पाया। घायल द्वारा बताए गए नाम के आधार पर पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। मौके से भी चार आरोपियों के मौजूद होने के सुराग मिले हैं। गुरुवार को पुरानी रंजिश के चलते हत्या होने के कारण पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मृतक के शव काे गांव पहुंचाते हुए अंतिम संस्कार कराया गया। इस दौरान मृतक के पिता ने छोटे राजा द्वारा अर्जुन के पिता से ही उसका पता पूछने के बाद हत्या करना बताया। शुक्रवार को पीड़ित पक्ष के विस्तार पूर्वक बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे, ताकि मामले की आगे जांच की जा सके। पुलिस घायल के बयानों के आधार पर मामले की जांच आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

