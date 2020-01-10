पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफैक्ट:शहर के व्यापारियों ने स्वेच्छा से बंद रखे अपने प्रतिष्ठान

छतरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सराफा, किराना और कपड़ा सहित अन्य व्यापारियों की सहमति ने इस बंद को बनाया सफल

कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान रविवार को जिले भर के प्रतिष्ठान बंद रहे। प्रदेश में अनलॉक प्रक्रिया के बाद से शहर का बाजार प्रतिदिन खुल रहा है। पिछले दिनों शहर के व्यापारिक संगठनों ने सप्ताह में एक दिन बाजार बंद रखने की मांग रखी। इस मांग पर शहर के सभी व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर अवकाश रखने के लिए राजी हो गए। सोमवार को सभी व्यापारियों ने अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखते हुए अवकाश रखा, जो पूरी तरह से सफल रहा। कोविड-19 अनलॉक के बाद से छतरपुर शहर का पूरा बाजार प्रतिदिन खुल रहा है।

तीन सप्ताह पहले सराफा संघ जिलाध्यक्ष प्रभात अग्रवाल के कहने पर चौक बाजार के व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखे। दूसरे सोमवार को किराना व्यापारियों ने इसका समर्थन करते हुए गल्लामंडी स्थित थोक किराना बाजार बंद कर अवकाश रखा। इस सोमवार को सराफा के साथ किराना, कपड़ा सहित अन्य व्यापारिक संगठनों ने अपनी-अपनी सहमति देते हुए पूरे शहर के प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखे। इस एक दिवसीय अवकाश के लिए न तो शहर के व्यापारियों को जिला प्रशासन ने बाध्य किया और न ही जबरदस्ती की। व्यापारियों ने अपनी स्वेच्छा से एक दिवसीय अवकाश रखा और यह पूरी तरह से सफल भी रहा। सोमवार की सुबह से ही शहर के चौक बाजार स्थित सराफा, किराना, कपड़ा और रेडीमेड कपड़ा संघ सहित अन्य व्यापारिक संगठनों ने अपनी सहमति देते हुए अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखे और एक दिवसीय अवकाश रखा। इस दौरान छत्रसाल चौराहा, महल रोड, महल तिराहा, सरस्वती मार्केट, सिटी काेतवाली, चौक बाजार, रामगली बजरिया, पुरानी गल्लामंडी स्थित थोक किराना बाजार, बर्तन बाजार, हटवारा और मऊ दरवाजा का पूरा मार्केट बंद रहा। इसके साथ ही फव्वारा चौक, जवाहर रोड, आकाशवाणी तिराहा सहित नौगांव रोड, महोबा रोड, सागर रोड, जिला न्यायालय रोड और पुराना पन्ना नाका के सभी प्रतिष्ठान बंद रहे।

