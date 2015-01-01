पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं एक सप्ताह बाद नियमित रूप से की जाएंगी संचालित

छतरपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • शंका समाधान के लिए स्कूल खुलेंगे, माता-पिता की सहमति लेना जरूरी

कलेक्टर एवं जिला दंडाधिकारी शीलेंद्र सिंह ने प्रदेश गृह विभाग के परिपत्र के अनुसार कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्रों की शंका समाधान के लिए नियमित रूप से शैक्षणिक संस्थाओं को निर्धारित समय तक खुले रखने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

संबंधित स्कूल के छात्र अपने माता-पिता व अभिभावक की सहमति से शंका समाधान व मार्गदर्शन के लिए स्कूल पहुंच सकेंगे। कोविड-19 संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह आदेश विभाग द्वारा जारी किया गया है।

शासन द्वारा प्रसारित आदेश के तहत जिले में शिक्षण संस्थाओं के संचालन के लिए यह आदेश जारी किया गया है। जिसके तहत कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की परीक्षाएं नियत समय पर होंगी। इसके लिए 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाओं में एक सप्ताह बाद से नियमित रूप से शैक्षणिक कार्य होगा। कक्षा 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्रांे के लिए स्कूल में उपलब्ध स्थान के आधार पर सप्ताह में 2 से 3 बार नियमित शैक्षणिक कार्य के लिए कक्षाएं संचालित की जाएंगी। सप्ताह में छात्र कितने दिन बुलाए जाएंगे, इस बारे में विद्यालय निर्णय लेंगे।

आवश्यकतानुसार एक कक्षा को 2 सेक्शन में बांटा जाएगा ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो सके। छात्र माता-पिता व अभिभावक की सहमति से आ सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन अध्यापन की गतिविधियां पूर्ववत जारी रहेंगी।

सभी विद्यालय गृह मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार और राज्य शासन द्वारा कोविड संक्रमण के निर्देशों के संबंध में जारी किए गए निर्देशों का पालन करेंगे। यह निर्देश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल से संबद्ध शासकीय और अशासकीय दोनों प्रकार के विद्यालयों पर लागू होगा। सीएमएचओ समय-समय पर आवश्यकतानुसार छात्रों, शैक्षणिक और गैर शैक्षणिक स्टाफ के लिए कोविड का टेस्ट कर परीक्षण करेंगे।

