छतरपुर में मौसम:आसमान में बादलों का डेरा, दिन का पारा 20.6 डिग्री, शाम को बारिश

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
सागर में शाम को बारिश

पिछले चार दिनों तक आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के बाद मंगलवार की शाम रिमझिम फुहारें गिरीं। शाम को बारिश होने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। माैसम विभाग ने आने वाले 24 घंटों में बारिश होने एवं आसमान साफ हो जाने पर ठंड बढ़ने की बात कही है।

पिछले चार दिनों से धूप नहीं निकली, मंगलवार को भी दिन भर आसमान में बादलों का डेरा रहा। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 20.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, वहीं मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 20.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 14.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मंगलवार को दिन भर 7 किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से उत्तर पूर्व की सर्द हवाएं लोगों को ठिठुराती रहीं। सुबह आर्द्रता 90 फीसदी और शाम को 70 फीसदी रही। वहीं दृश्यता सुबह 500 मीटर, दोपहर से शाम तक 3000 मीटर हो गई।

गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे लोग

धूप नहीं निकलने और ठिठुरन बढ़ने के कारण लोग गर्म कपड़ों में सिमटे हुए और कान बांधे हुए घरों से बाहर निकले। घरों के अंदर भी अधिकांश लोग आग सेंक कर ठंड से बचने का प्रयास करते रहे। शाम होते ही बाजारों और मुख्य मार्गों में सन्नाटा पसर गया। वहीं गांवों की चौपालों में अलाव शुरू हो गए।

खेती के लिए अमृत समान पानी की बूंदें

तीन दिनों से हो रही ठंड और मंगलवार शाम को हुई बारिश के कारण जिले के किसानों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान आ गई है। गौरगांय के बृजभान सिंह राजपूत, पुष्पेंद्र यादव, अतनियां के किसान गोकुल यादव, लवकुशनगर के मुन्नी लाल शर्मा का कहना है कि यह पानी रबी फसल के लिए अमृत के समान है। इस मावठ की बारिश से फसलों को बहुत लाभ होगा।

अभी और बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन

माैसम विभाग खजुराहो कार्यालय के राजेंद्र सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि आने वाले 24 घंटे में बारिश हो सकती है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर बुधवार शाम तक खत्म हो जाएगा। आसमान साफ हो जाने पर ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी।

