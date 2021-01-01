पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल्ड-डे: 2 डिग्री गिरकर 17.6 डिग्री पर पहुंचा दिन का तापमान

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
छतरपुर। घने कोहरे के कारण सुबह 9 बजे भी वाहन चालकों को हेड लाइट जलाकर निकलना पड़ा - Dainik Bhaskar
छतरपुर जिले में लगातार 5 दिनों से दिन के तापमान में गिरावट है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी 3 दिनों तक कोल्ड-डे की ही स्थिति बनी रहेगी। पांचवें दिन शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 2 डिग्री नीचे आकर 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

सुबह 11 बजे तक पूरा जिला घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा। करीब साढ़े 11 बजे धूप निकली, लेकिन 6 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली उत्तर पूर्व सर्द हवाओं के थपेड़ों के कारण ठंड से राहत नहीं मिली, सर्द हवा के कारण धूप बेअसर साबित हुई। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान यानि गुरुवार रात का पारा भी 2 डिग्री ऊपर आकर 5 डिग्री रहा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रात के तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी, यह 4 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच जाएगा। इन दिनों उत्तर भारत के इलाकों में बर्फबारी चल रही है।

उत्तर पूर्व सर्द हवाओं के कारण पूरा बुंदेलखंड क्षेत्र भयंकर शीतलहर की चपेट में है। गुरुवार को खजुराहो का न्यूनतम तापमान 3.0 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 19.6 डिग्री था। वहीं शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री ऊपर आकर 5.0 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई तथा यह 17.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। लगातार पांचवें दिन भी छतरपुर जिले में ‘कोल्ड डे’ रहा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आने वाले 3 दिनों तक कोल्ड-डे रहने का अनुमान है। शुक्रवार को घना कोहरा रहा, सुबह करीब 6 बजे बिजिबिलिटी 10 मीटर रही, 11 बजे 1000 मीटर, डेढ़ बजे 1500 मीटर, दोपहर साढ़े 3 बजे 3000 मीटर पहुंच गई। आर्द्रता भी सुबह 92 फीसदी और शाम को 62 फीसदी रही।

घरों के अंदर भी आग और गर्म कपड़ों के सहारे रहे लोग
भीषण ठंड के चलते लोग बिना काम घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल रहे। घरों के अंदर लोग गर्म कपड़ों और कंबल रजाई आदि में लिपटे रहते हैं। साथ ही घरों में आग जलाकर हाथ और बदन सेंक रहे हैं।

शरीर, कान ढंक कर बाहर निकलें, ठंडा भोजन न करें
डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह का कहना है इस दिनों सुबह-शाम घर से बाहर न निकलें, घर से बाहर गर्म कपड़े पहनकर, कानों को ढंक कर, ग्लब्ज, मोजे पहनकर ही निकलें। ताजा गर्म भोजन करें, ठंडा व बासा भोजन न करें।

तीन दिन तक ठिठुरन, 1 फरवरी से होगी राहत
मौसम विभाग खजुराहो कार्यालय के आरएस परिहार का कहना है कि अभी तीन दिनों तक कोल्ड-डे रहने का अनुमान है, ठिठुरन से राहत नहीं मिलेगी। 1 फरवरी से तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी हो सकती है।

