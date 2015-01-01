पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों से धोखाधड़ी:कालाबाजारियों को लाभ पहुंचाने समितियों से नकद खाद बिक्री पर कलेक्टर ने लगाई रोक

घनश्याम पटेल | छतरपुर3 मिनट पहले
किसान मजबूरी में दोगुने दामों पर खाद खरीदने मजबूर
  • टीकमगढ़ और दमोह में समितियां किसानों को नकद में कर रही हैं खाद की बिक्री

जिला प्रशासन के प्रमुख अधिकारी कालाबाजारियों से मिले हुए हैं। कालाबाजारियों को लाभ पहुंचाने सहकारी समितियों से खाद की नगद बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इस कारण किसान मजबूरी में दोगुने दामों में निजी विक्रेताओं से खाद खरीदने मजबूर हैं।

यूरिया खाद की बोरी का सरकारी रेट 266 रुपए है लेकिन निजी विक्रेता यही बोरी 400 रुपए से अधिक राशि में बेच रहे हैं। मजे की बात यह है कि पड़ोसी जिला टीकमगढ़ और दमोह में समितियां किसानों को खाद की नगद बिक्री कर रहीं हैं। इस कारण किसानों को आसानी से खाद मिल रही है।

छतरपुर जिले के किसान यूरिया खाद की किल्लत के लिए पिछले एक माह से परेशान हैं। 15 दिनों में किसान तीन बार सड़कों पर उतरकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह सहित जिले के अधिकारी किसानों की समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

इसी कारण मजबूरी में किसान या तो निजी खाद विक्रेताओं से दोगुने दाम में खाद खरीदने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं या फिर जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित विपणन संघ के गोदामों पर लंबी-लंबी लाइनों दिन-दिनभर लगकर धक्का खाने के लिए मजबूर रहे हैं।

दिनभर लाइन में लगे पर नहीं मिली खाद

सिविल लाइन वेयर हाउस और नौगांव रोड पर विपणन संघ के गोदाम पर बुधवार को भी किसानों की लंबी-लंबी लाइनें लगी रहीं। खाद के लिए अचट्‌ट गांव से आए किसान पुष्पेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि वह 35 किमी दूर से सुबह छतरपुर पहुंचा था। पूरे दिन विपणन संघ के केंद्र पर लाइन में लगा रहा। इसके बावजूद उसे खाद नहीं मिला है। जिले की सहकारी समितियों में वर्तमान में 784 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद उपलब्ध है, लेकिन वे किसान से नगद राशि लेकर खाद की बिक्री नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

जिला सहकारी बैंक के महाप्रबंधक बोले-कलेक्टर के आदेश पर ही नकद बिक्री संभव

जिला सहकारी बैंक के महाप्रबंधक केएल रैकवार का कहना है कि सहकारी समितियों से खाद की नगद बिक्री पर शासन स्तर से आदेश जारी करके रोक लगाई गई है। इसी कारण से वे नगद बिक्री नहीं कर पा रहे हैं, लेकिन कलेक्टर किसानों की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखकर समितियों को नगद बिक्री के लिए आदेशित कर सकते हैं। केएल रैकवार का कहना है कि कलेक्टर के आदेश पर ही समितियां खाद की नगद बिक्री कर सकती हैं।

लाभ कमाने वाले खाद के 10 बड़े कारोबारी

  • बालकृष्ण प्रेमनारायण रूसिया छतरपुर
  • चउदेलाल मल्थूलाल छतरपुर
  • चौधरी ट्रेडर्स छतरपुर
  • पवन इंटर प्राइजेज छतरपुर
  • आरआर कार्पोरेशन छतरपुर
  • श्रीनाथ सेल्स कापोर्रेशन छतरपुर
  • गोस्वामी बीज भंडार छतरपुर
  • संतोष ट्रेडिंग कंपनी छतरपुर
  • अनिल एंड कंपनी छतरपुर
  • गौतम एंड कंपनी छतरपुर

सीधी बात- शीलेंद्र सिंह, कलेक्टर, छतरपुर

कालाबाजारियों के नाम बताइए अभी छापा मारेंगे

जिले का किसान यूरिया की बोरी 400 से 500 रुपए में खरीदने क्यों मजबूर हो रहा है?
- आप बताइए कौन विक्रेता महंगे दाम पर खाद बेच रहा है, हम टीम भेजकर छापामार कार्रवाई करेंगे।

किसान तीन बार कालाबाजारी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर चुके फिर भी ने कृषि विभाग कालाबाजारियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है?
- छापा मारने के लिए टीम मेरे सामने मौजूद है। आप कालाबाजारियों के नाम बताइए अभी कार्रवाई होगी।

जिले की सहकारी समितियों को नकद में खाद बिक्री की अनुमति क्यों नहीं दी जा रही है?
- नकद बिक्री पर शासन स्तर से रोक लगाई गई है।

पड़ोसी जिला टीकमगढ़ और दमोह में समितियां खाद की नकद बिक्री कैसे कर रही हैं?
- दूसरे जिलों में समितियों से नगद बिक्री की अनुमति संबंधी आदेश दिखा दीजिए हम भी अनुमति दे देंगे।

पड़ोसी जिला टीकमगढ़ और दमोह में हो रही नकद बिक्री

छतरपुर के पड़ोसी जिला टीकमगढ़ और दमोह में जिला सहकारी साख समितियां किसानों को खाद की नगद बिक्री कर रही हैं। जिला सहकारी बैंक दमोह के महाप्रबंधक एसके कन्नौजिया ने बताया कि जिले की सभी समितियां किसानों को नगद राशि में खाद की बिक्री कर रही हैं। इसके लिए शासन से जरूरी अनुमतियां ले ली गई हैं।

