पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

केस दर्ज:कांग्रेसियों ने समर्थन की डाली पोस्ट, बसपा प्रत्याशी ने थाने में की शिकायत

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो कांग्रेसियों सहित 3 पर केस दर्ज

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव मतदान की तारीख नजदीक आते ही राजनेताओं ने नए-नए हथकंडे अपनाना शुरू कर दिए हैं। बुधवार को कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने बसपा प्रत्याशी के हवाले से सोशल मीडिया पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को समर्थन लिखकर पोस्ट कर दिया। इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर बसपा प्रत्याशी ने कांग्रेस के दो नेताओं सहित तीन पर थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

इस उपचुनाव में बसपा प्रत्याशी अखंड प्रताप सिंह यादव चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। बुधवार को कांग्रेस के आईटी सेल प्रभारी इंद्र सिंह यादव और टीकमगढ़ के अमर सिंह लोधी सहित एक अन्य ने सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी पोस्ट डालते हुए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामसिया भारती को समर्थन की पोस्ट डाल दी।

इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर उन्होंने कांग्रेसियों से बात की तो उन्हाेंने बसपा प्रत्याशी के साथ अभद्रता कर दी। इस पर बसपा प्रत्याशी अखंड प्रताप सिंह यादव थाने पहुंचे और पहाड़ी गांव निवासी कांग्रेस के आईटी सेल प्रभारी इंद्र सिंह यादव और टीकमगढ़ के अमर सिंह लोधी सहित एक अज्ञात पर बड़ामलहरा थाने में सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी पोस्ट डालने का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

इस पोस्ट में कांग्रेसियों ने दवा किया है कि बसपा प्रत्याशी अखंड प्रताप सिंह यादव ने कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्रत्याशी रामसिया भारती को समर्थन दे दिया है। पुलिस ने बसपा प्रत्याशी की शिकायत पर तीनों आरोपियों पर आईपीसी की धारा 294, 506, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। इसके साथ ही मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें