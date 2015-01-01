पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:स्कूल की जमीन पर निर्माण करके जमा लिया कब्जा, अब दे रहा धमकी

घुवारा2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • घुवारा नगर का मामला: प्राचार्य ने तहसीलदार से की शिकायत

नगर सहित क्षेत्र में इन दिनों भू-माफिया द्वारा शासकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। वहीं प्रशासन चुप्पी साधे हुए बैठा है। नगर के शासकीय गर्ल्स हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल के सामने एक व्यक्ति ने टपरिया बनाकर कब्जा कर लिया है।

यह बदमाश व्यक्ति स्कूल के शिक्षकों को धमकी दे रहा है। पीड़ित प्राचार्य ने तहसीलदार को आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। गौरतलब है कि लंबे इंतजार के बाद शासन द्वारा स्कूल के लिए एक हेक्टेयर 360 आरे जमीन आवंटित हुई है।

स्कूल भवन के लिए एक करोड़ 75 लाख रुपए भी स्वीकृत होकर यह भवन बनाया गया है। दो माह पहले ही यह नया भवन स्कूल प्रबंधन को हेडओवर हुआ है। स्कूल की जमीन पर बदमाश ने कब्जा कर निर्माण कर लिया है।

इसकी शिकायत प्राचार्य ने की लेकिन आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी। बदमाश भू-माफिया ने रातों रात सड़क किनारे की इस जमीन पर कच्चा टपरा बनाकर कब्जा कर लिया। प्राचार्य ने तहसीलदार को आवेदन देकर खिल्ला रैकवार द्वारा स्कूल भवन की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा कर लेने का आरोप लगाया है।

तहसीलदार बोले- जल्द कार्रवाई होगी

इस सबंध में तहसीलदार सुनील वर्मा का कहना है कि आवेदन आया है। इस मामले जल्द कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

