जमानत निरस्त:कार से 9 पेटी अवैध शराब परिवहन करने वाले को न्यायालय ने नहीं दी जमानत

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिला न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की न्यायालय ने राजनगर थाना क्षेत्र में चार पहिया वाहन से 9 पेटी अवैध शराब का परिवहन करने वाले आरोपी की जमानत निरस्त की है। जिला अभियोजन मीडिया प्रभारी ने बताया कि 24 जुलाई 20 को राजनगर थाने के सहायक उप निरीक्षक मुखबिर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सिंगरौ के शासकीय हाई स्कूल के पास पहुंचे।

यहां चन्द्रनगर पहाड़ी की ओर से चार पहिया वाहन आता दिया, जिसे स्टाफ और राहगीरों की मदद से रोका। वाहन को कुरैला का भारतेन्द्र सिंह उर्फ मानवेंद्र सिंह चला रहा था और साथ में कुरैला का सत्यम सिंह ठाकुर में बैठा था। पुलिस को देखकर दोनों वाहन छोड़कर भाग गए। तलाशी लेने पर इस कार की डिग्गी में एवरीगोल्ड अंग्रेजी शराब की 9 पेटी मिली, जिसमें 81 लीटर शराब पाई गई। दोनों आरोपियों पर पुलिस ने आबकारी एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध किया गया।

आरोपी मानवेंद्र सिंह परमार ने मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट छतरपुर न्यायालय में जमानत आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। राज्य की ओर से सहायक जिला लोक अभियोजन अधिकारी अमित मणि त्रिपाठी ने जमानत आवेदन का विरोध करते हुए तर्क प्रस्तुत किए। मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट विपिन सिंह भदौरिया की न्यायालय ने अभियोजन के तर्क से सहमत होकर आरोपी की जमानत निरस्त कर दी।

आरक्षक को घायल करने वाले की जमानत निरस्त

जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश लवकुशनगर केएन अहिरवार की न्यायालय ने अवैध रेत परिवहन करने के दौरान आरक्षक पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर जाने से मारने के प्रयास के मामले में एक आरोपी की जमानत निरस्त कर दी है। जिला अभियोजन मीडिया प्रभारी ने बताया कि 14 जुलाई 20 की रात साढे 10 बजे फरियादी अपने तीन आरक्षक साथियों के साथ अवैध रेत परिवहन को रोकने के उद्देश्य से दो ट्रैक्टरों को रोक रहे थे। इनको शासकीय कार्य करने के दौरान दोनों वाहन चालकों द्वारा जान से मारने के उद्देश्य से वाहन चढ़ाकर घायल कर दिया गया।

घायल आरक्षक दशरथ प्रजापति की शिकायत पर अवैध रेत परिवहन करने वाले मढ़ा लवकुशनगर ट्रेक्टर चालक मुन्ना उर्फ आशाराम पिता बिहारी लाल कोरी व दूसरे वाहन चालक कल्लू उर्फ चरन सिंह पिता रामगोपाल राय पर मामला दर्ज किया गया। आरोपी कल्लू उर्फ चरन ने अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश लवकुशनगर केएन अहिरवार की न्यायालय में जमानत आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया।

