लोक अदालत:8 साल से अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी को न्यायालय ने फिर से मिलवाया

बिजावर44 मिनट पहले
न्यायालय ने फिर से मिलवाया पति पत्नी को
  • बिजावर न्यायालय परिसर में आयोजित हुई नेशनल लोक अदालत

नेशनल लोक अदालत के दौरान शनिवार को 8 साल से अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी के बीच राजीनामा हो गया और वह साथ रहने को तैयार हो गए। बिजावर न्यायालय परिसर में आयोजित नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान 8 सालों से अलग-अलग रह रहे दंपती अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश द्वितीय मनीष शर्मा की समझाइश और एडवोकेट सुधीर खरे व बालमुकुंद समारी के प्रयासों से जीवन पर्यंत साथ रहने को फिर से राजी हो गए।

बड़ामलहरा की मुलिया बाई पिता रमुआ प्रजापति की शादी 15 फरवरी 90 को तत्कालीन समय नौगांव और हाल बड़ामलहरा के बृजनंदन पिता राजधर प्रजापति से हुई। दोनों को दो लड़के और एक लड़की सहित तीन संतानें हुईं। साथ रहने के 22 साल बाद 2011-12 में दोनों में आपसी मनमुटाव हो गया और दोनों अलग-अलग रहने लगे।

विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि मामला न्यायालय तक पहुंच गया। मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान एडीजे और वकीलों ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश दी, जिससे दोनों फिर से साथ रहने को तैयार हो गए। अदालत परिसर में ही मुलिया बाई और बृजनंदन ने एडीजे और वकीलों के सामने फिर से एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाई और परिजनों ने मिठाई खिलाई। इसके बाद दंपती खुशी-खुशी अपने घर चले गए।

