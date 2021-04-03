पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भू-माफिया:अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके अवैध मकानों पर चलवाई जेसीबी

छतरपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • एंटी भू-माफिया अभियान के तहत जिले में शासकीय भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने महोबा रोड स्थित मकानों को किया ध्वस्त

जिले में शासकीय भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वाले माफियाओं और गुंडो के खिलाफ प्रशासन द्वारा चलाए जा रहे एंटी भू-माफिया अभियान के चलते गुरुवार को जिला एवं पुलिस प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा बड़ी कार्यवाही की गई। इसके तहत शहर के महोबा रोड पर मकानों को जेसीबी चलाकर ध्वस्त किया गया। बीते रोज शहर के महोबा रोड पर 18 वर्षीय शहजाद खान पिता शमसुद्दीन खान निवासी मऊदरवाजा के ऊपर दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग की गई थी।

फायरिंग की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले हर्ष परमार उर्फ सिक्सर दादा, आसिफ खान उर्फ तलवार एवं अमन श्रीवास उर्फ राज बुटलर पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने धारा 307 के तहत आरोपियों पर प्रकरण दर्ज किया। गुरुवार को पुलिस टीम ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया। तीनों आरोपी आदतन अपराधी हैं जो दहशत फैलाने के उद्देश्य से आए दिन फायरिंग करते रहते हैं।

नारायण रोड पर बने रेस्टोरेंट काे भी किया जमींदोज

महोबा रोड पर गोली चला कर दहशत फैलाने वाले आरोपी सिक्सर, राज बुटलर और तलवार को छतरपुर कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार गया। वहीं नारायणपुरा रोड पर शासकीय जमींन पर बने मकान तथा झोपड़ी रूपी रेस्टोरेंट को भी ध्वस्त किया गया। कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह और एसपी सचिन शर्मा के निर्देशन पर तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा सहित शहर कोतवाली टीआई अरविन्द्र दांगी और ओरछा रोड थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री की पुलिस टीम स्थल पर मौजूद रही। उनके निर्देशन पर की गई कार्रवाई मंे गुंडों के मकानों को जेसीबी मशीन से तोड़ा गया।

