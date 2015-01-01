पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपलब्धि:इलाज के अभाव में दादा की हुई मौत, पोते ने डॉक्टर बनकर गरीबों की सेवा का लिया संकल्प, कड़ी मेहनत करके नीट परीक्षा पास की

संदीप असाटी | छतरपुर/ भगवां4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छात्र पन्ना लाल
  • भगवां क्षेत्र के कुंडलया गांव का छात्र पन्ना लाल जबलपुर में कर रहा डॉक्टरी की ट्रेनिंग

मजदूर पिता टीबी रोग से ग्रसित, दादा की किडनी बीमारी के चलते इलाज के अभाव में मौत हो जाने के बाद एक छात्र ने डॉक्टर बनने का अटल संकल्प लिया।

जिससे वह डॉक्टर बनकर गरीब लोगों की सेवा कर सके। उनका इलाज कर सके। अटल संकल्प और कड़ी मेहनत के बल पर छतरपुर जिले के भगवां क्षेत्र के छोटे से गांव कुंडलया के छात्र ने नीट परीक्षा पास की। वह जबलपुर के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस मेडीकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई कर रहा है।

डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई कर रहे छात्र पन्नालाल अहिरवार ने बताया कि उसके पिता कटोरा अहिरवार मजदूरी करते हैं। उन्हें 10 साल पहले टीबी की बीमारी हो गई थी, उसी समय उसके दादाजी की किडनी खराब हो गई। घर की आर्थिक स्थिति ऐसी नहीं थी कि दादाजी की किडनी का इलाज ठीक ढंग से हो सके, या उन्हें बदलवाया जा सके।

समुचित इलाज के अभाव में दादा जी की मौत हो गई। तब वह छठवीं कक्षा मे पढ़ता था । पन्ना लाल ने बताया कि दादाजी की मौत के बाद उसने ठान लिया था कि वह डॉक्टर बनकर लोगों को मौत के मुंह से बचाएगा, उनकी सेवा करेगा।

मांं ने मजदूरी करके दिया हौसला

पन्ना लाल डॉक्टर बनना चाहता है। लेकिन पिता बीमार रहते थे और मां बीड़ी बनाकर परिवार का गुजर बसर करती है। उनकी आमदनी इतनी नहीं थी कि वह पढ़ाई कर सके और परीक्षा दे सके। हालांकि पिता की टीबी बीमारी ठीक हुई, उन्होंने पन्ना लाल से पढ़ाई जारी रखने की प्रेरणा दी।

मांं 40 हजार कर्ज लिया, तब हुआ एडमीशन

पन्नालाल ने कड़ी मेहनत की और नीट की परीक्षा पास कर ली। उसे जबलपुर के नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन मिला मिल गया। लेकिन कॉलेज की फीस जमा करने के लिए उनके पास पैसे नहीं थे। ऐसे में उसके पिता ने 40 हजार रुपए कर्ज लिए। तब कहीं पन्ना लाल का एडमिशन हो सका। अब पन्नालाल का डॉक्टर बनने का सपना भी पूरा हो सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें