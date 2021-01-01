पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन का पारा 7 डिग्री नीचे आया, तीन दिन तक रहेगा कोल्ड-डे, चार डिग्री तक आ सकता है रात का पारा

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
छतरपुर| सुबह के समय स्टेडियम में छाया काेहरा, ठंडक बढ़ने से मार्निंगवॉक पर कम ही लोग पहुंचे। वहीं खिलाड़ियों की संख्या भी कम दिखाई दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • तीन दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम, ठंड और बढ़ी तो फसलों को पाला लगने का बढ़ जाएगा खतरा

एक सप्ताह तक मौसम खुला रहने, धूप निकलने से लोगों को राहत थी, लेकिन उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी होने के कारण उत्तर पूर्व हवाएं चलने से सोमवार को तापमान में तेजी से 7 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। दिन का तापमान 18.4 डिग्री पर आ गया, सोमवार का दिन कोल्ड डे रहा। जबकि रविवार को दिन का तापमान 25.4 डिग्री था। सोमवार को पूरे दिन भर सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठिठुरन रही। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले 3 दिनों तक कोल्ड-डे रहने और रात का तापमान 4 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाने का अनुमान है।

रविवार को खजुराहो का न्यूनतम तापमान 7.8 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 25.4 डिग्री था। जबकि सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.0 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 18.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इन दिनों उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी हो रही है, इससे उत्तर पूर्व हवाएं यहां आ रही हैं। इसी वजह से दिन के तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आ गई। रविवार रात से सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे तक पूरा जिला कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा।

सुबह विजिबिलिटी महज 50 मीटर रही, वाहन चालकों को हुई परेशानी
सुबह करीब पौने 12 बजे धूप निकली, लेकिन कुछ घंटे बाद धूप चली गई। सुबह विजिबिलिटी महज 50 मीटर रही, जिससे सुबह वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं यह दोपहर साढ़े 3 बजे बढ़कर 1500 मीटर पहुंच गई, शाम 4 बजे के बाद फिर विजिबिलिटी कम होने लगी। आर्द्रता भी सुबह 95 फीसदी और शाम को 70 फीसदी रही। वहीं पूरे दिन 5 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार उत्तर पूर्व सर्द हवाएं चलीं।

ठंड और बढ़ी तो गेहूं काे फायदा, लेकिन चना, सरसों, मटर, मसूर को होगा नुकसान
मौसम में आए बदलाव और ठंड में यकायक अधिक गिरावट के कारण किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। बकस्वाहा के किसान महेश प्रसाद बिल्थरे, रमेश कुमार बिल्थरे, जग्गू पटेल, देरी के दौलत सिंह, फेरन सिंह का कहना है कि ठंड बढ़ने और कोहरा छाने के कारण गेहूं की फसल को तो फायदा होगा। लेकिन अगर ठंड एवं कोहरा और बढ़ा तो जो पौधे फूलने लगे हैं, जैसे चना, सरसों, लाही, मटर, मसूर आदि को नुकसान होगा। इनकी फसल में पाला लगने का खतरा बढ़ जाएगा।

ठंडक बढ़ी:मॉर्निंगवॉक पर रोज की अपेक्षा कम दिखे लोग
एक सप्ताह तक मौसम खुला रहने, धूप निकलने एवं तापमान कुछ बढ़ने के कारण शहर में व अन्य कस्बों में बड़ी संख्या में लोग मॉर्निंगवॉक पर निकलने लगे थे। लेकिन सोमवार सुबह तेज ठंड और कोहरे के कारण रोज की अपेक्षा कम लोग ही मॉर्निंगवॉक पर निकले। छतरपुर के स्टेडियम सहित अन्य स्थानों पर कम लोग ही नजर आए।

तीन दिन तक कोल्ड-डे, रात में गिरेगा पारा
मौसम विभाग खजुराहो कार्यालय के राजेंंद्र सिंह परिहार का कहना है कि उत्तर भारत में बर्फवारी हो रही है। जिससे उत्तर पूर्व सर्द हवाएं आने से अचानक दिन का तापमान गिर गया है। तीन दिनों तक कोल्ड-डे रहने का अनुमान है, रात के तापमान में भी तेजी से गिरावट आएगी। आने वाले समय में रात में तापमान 4 डिग्री तक आ सकता है। दो दिन बाद आसमान में बादल छा सकते हैं। जिससे ठंडक भी बढ़ेगी। लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी गई है।

