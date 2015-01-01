पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:दिन का पारा 6 डिग्री नीचे गिरा, आज और कल बारिश का अनुमान

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
आसमान में छाए बादल, दिन का तापमान 20.6 डिग्री दर्ज
  • दो दिन से नहीं निकली धूप, आसमान में छाए बादल, दिन का तापमान 20.6 डिग्री दर्ज

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और उत्तर पूर्व सर्द हवाएं चलने से सोमवार को दिन का पारा 6 डिग्री नीचे आ गया। वहीं रविवार व सोमवार को धूप नहीं निकलने से ठंड का प्रभाव बढ़ा, सुबह से शाम तक सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठिठुरन रही। दिनभर शहर कोहरे की हल्की चादर से ढंका रहा। मौसम विभाग ने मंगलवार की रात मौसम साफ हो जाने के बाद बुधवार से ठंड और बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया है। वहीं मंगलवार-बुधवार को बारिश होने का भी अनुमान है।

दो दिन बाद बढ़ेगी ठंड

रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, वहीं सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 6 डिग्री नीचे आकर 20.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री रहा। सोमवार को सुबह आर्द्रता 92 फीसदी और शाम को 75 फीसदी रही। वहीं दृश्यता सुबह 800 मीटर रही, जबकि दोपहर में 3 हजार मीटर हो गई। मौसम विभाग ने 2 दिन बाद आसमान से बादल छटने के बाद तेजी से ठंड बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया है।

सर्द हवाओं के कारण ठिठुरे लोग

सोमवार को दिन 7 किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से भर उत्तर पूर्व हवाएं चलीं। दिन भर चली सर्द हवा के कारण शहर सहित पूरे जिले के लोग ठिठुरने को विवश हुए। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म होने के बाद आसमान साफ हो जाएगा। आसमान साफ होते ही ठंडक और बढ़ेगी। आने वाले एक दो दिनों में बारिश होने का अनुमान है।

घरों और चौपालों में शुरू हो गए अलाव

सोमवार को यकायक सर्दी और ठिठुरन बढ़ने से लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। वहीं शाम होते ही मुख्य सड़कों और बाजार में सन्नाटा पसर गया। ठंड बढ़ने के कारण चौपालों और घरों में आग के अलाव शुरू हो गए। लोगों ने आग से हाथ सेंक कर ठंड से बचने का प्रयास किया। मौसम विभाग खजुराहो कार्यालय के आरएस परिहार का कहना है कि अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। वहीं उत्तर पूर्व हवाएं चलने से ठंड बढ़ी। बुधवार तक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म होने से आसमान साफ हो जाएगा।

