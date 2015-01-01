पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में बदलाव:दिन का पारा 7 डिग्री गिरा, बूंदाबांदी, दो दिन में छाएगा कोहरा

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • डेढ़ पखवाड़ा से तीखी धूप व मौसम में गर्मी से बढ़ा रही थी परेशानी

दिसंबर के महीने में दिन और रात के तापमान में अपेक्षित गिरावट नहीं आने, अपेक्षाकृत कड़ाके की ठंड न पड़ने से लोेगों की चिंताएं बढ़ गई थीं। लेकिन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण और अरब सागर से नमी आने के कारण शुक्रवार को दिन भर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे और दोपहर एवं शाम को हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। इससे दिन के तापमान में 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई। मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के मुताबिक 2 दिन बाद कोहरा छाएगा एवं ठंड में तेजी से इजाफा होगा।

पिछले एक पखवाड़ा से दिन में तीखी धूप निकलने से गर्मी का एहसास हो रहा था। लेकिन शुक्रवार को अचानक मौसम ने करवट ली और मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया। शुक्रवार को सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, दिन भर धूप नहीं निकली। गुरुवार का अधिकतम तापमान जहां 31.6 डिग्री था, वहीं शुक्रवार को पारा तेजी से 7 डिग्री गिर कर 25.2 डिग्री आज गया।

जबकि रात के तापमान में गुरुवार के 11.5 डिग्री की तुलना में 13.4 रहकर 2 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा। वहीं शुक्रवार को सुबह आर्द्रता 85 फीसदी और शाम को 65 फीसदी दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग ने 2 दिन बाद आसमान से बादल छटने के बाद तेजी से ठंड बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया है। साथ ही रात में एवं शनिवार को बारिश होने का भी अनुमान लगाया है।

फसलों के लिए अमृत होंगी बारिश की बूंदें
फसल तैयार करने के बाद किसान मौसम की मेहरबानी के लिए नजरें गड़ाए हैं। शुक्रवार को ठंड बढ़ने और बूंदाबांदी से किसानों के चेहरों पर चमक आ गई है। ग्राम देरी के किसान दौलत सिंह चंदेल, चतुर सिंह चंदेल, गज्जू अहिरवार, छपरा पुरवा के मोहन कुशवाहा, सिद्धन के हल्का कुशवाहा का कहना है कि रबी फसल के लिए अच्छी ठंड बहुत जरूरी थी। अब ठंड हो गई है एवं अगर महावट की बारिश होती है तो इस बारिश की बूंदें फसलों के लिए अमृत के समान होगीं।

तीखी धूप व गर्मी से सूखने लगी थीं फसलें गेहूं-चने में दीमक का बढ़ गया था खतरा
मौसम में गर्मी व तीखी धूप के कारण खेतों में खड़ी फसलों में सूखने की नौबत आ गई थी। पौधों की बढ़ोत्तरी रुक गई थी। गेहूं, चना, लाही, धनिया आदि में नुकसान हो रहा था। गेहूं में दीमक लगने का, चने में दीमक व इल्ली का, लाहा में माहू का खतरा बढ़ गया था। अगर ठंड नहीं शुरू होती तो पौधों में बढ़ोत्तरी कम होती, फलन भी ठीक नहीं होता। छतरपुर।

बादल छंटने के बाद और बढ़ेगी ठंडक
मौसम विभाग खजुराहो कार्यालय के राजेंद्र सिंह परिहार का कहना है कि अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इससे ठंड बढ़ी, वहीं पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण कम दवाब का क्षेत्र राजस्थान से बढ़कर दिल्ली होते हुए बुंदेलखंड की ओर बढ़ा है। जिससे दिल्ली में बारिश हो रही है, इसके चलते छतरपुर जिले में भी बारिश होने की उम्मीद है। वहीं दो दिन बाद बादल छंटने पर कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू हो जाएगी। दिन और रात का तापमान तेजी से नीचे आएगा।

