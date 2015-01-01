पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत का आयोजन:1139 प्रकरण निपटने से 770 लाेगाें काे मिला लाभ, 3.47 कराेड़ के अवार्ड पारित

छतरपुर44 मिनट पहले
लोक अदालत में मां और बेटा।

राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली के निर्देश पर शनिवार को जिला न्यायालय और तहसील न्यायालयों में लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इसके लिए 22 खंडपीठों का गठन कर आपसी समझौते के आधार पर प्री-लिटिगेशन के 772 और पुराने लंबित 367 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। इसमें 3 करोड़ 47 लाख 65 हजार 940 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। इस अदालत से 770 लोग लाभांवित हुए।

नेशनल लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश एवं अध्यक्ष, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अरुण कुमार शर्मा ने किया। जिला न्यायालय एवं तहसील न्यायालय में समझौते के आधार पर 772 प्रकरण निपटाए गए। इसमें बैंक के 112, विद्युत के 347, बीएसएनएल के 311 और एनआई एक्ट के 2 प्रकरणों का निराकरण आपसी सुलह अौर समझौते के आधार पर किया गया।

इसी तरह लोक अदालत में जिले की विभिन्न न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों में से 42 आपराधिक प्रकरण, एनआई एक्ट से संबंधित 18 प्रकरण, एमएसीटी के 81 प्रकरण, विद्युत के 183 प्रकरण, वैवाहिक 19 प्रकरण, सिविल 14 सहित 10 अन्य प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया।

इस अवसर पर विशेष न्यायाधीश एसएस परमार, प्रधान न्यायाधीश कपिल मेहता, अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश एवं सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण प्रशांत कुमार निगम, प्रथम अपर जिला न्यायाधीश सुधांशु सिन्हा, द्वितीय अपर जिला न्यायाधीश संजय कुमार जैन, न्यायाधीश नोरिन निगम, पंचम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश रामलाल शाक्य, षष्टम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश शोएब खान, मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी विपिन सिंह भदौरिया, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सोनाली शर्मा सहित अधिवक्तागण मौजूद रहे।

परेशान करने वाले बेटों को मां ने किया माफ

नेशनल लोक अदालत के दौरान न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी सोनाली शर्मा ने न्यायालय में मां द्वारा अपने 2 बेटों के विरूद्ध घरेलू हिंसा की धारा 12 के तहत प्रकरण पेश किया कि रामकली का बेटा घनश्याम दास और अयोध्या प्रसाद द्वारा उसे और उसके पति दीनदयाल के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया जा रह है।

साथ ही भोजन, वस्त्र एवं चिकित्सा के संबंध में किसी प्रकार का ध्यान नहीं रखते। कभी-कभी अपने पिता दीनदयाल के साथ मारपीट भी करते हैं और मकान से बेदखल भी कर दिया। आज लोक अदालत में पीठासीन अधिकारी की समझाइश के बाद रामकली द्वारा अपने बेटों के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोप वापस ले लिए गए।

