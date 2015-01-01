पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:37 दिन बाद कोरोना से मौत: रात 12 बजे संक्रमित मिले मरीज की सुबह 5 बजे मौत

छतरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन में 18 काेराेना संक्रमित मिले, जबकि मात्र 4 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए

पिछले कुछ दिनों से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज कम पाए जाने के साथ ही किसी संक्रमित की मौत न होने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ जिला प्रशासन को राहत रही। पर 37 दिन बाद मंगलवार की सुबह शहर के 65 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित वृद्ध की इलाज के दौरान आइसोलेशन वार्ड में मौत हो गई।

वहीं दो मरीजों को गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल कॉलेज सागर रेफर किया गया है। वृद्ध की मौत के बाद जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन, स्थानीय प्रशासन और पुलिस ने सागर रोड स्थित मुक्तिधाम में उसका कोविड नियमों के तहत अंतिम संस्कार कराया।

शहर में वार्ड नंबर 8 के 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध को सर्दी, खांसी और जुकाम के साथ बुखार की शिकायत होेने पर सोमवार की देर शाम परिजनों ने इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां के ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने वृद्ध का कोरोना टेस्ट कराते हुए प्री-आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती कर दिया। देर रात 12 बजे एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में यह वृद्ध कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया।

संक्रमित वृद्ध को मेडिकल टीम ने यहां से आइसोलेशन वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया। वहां पर हालत में सुधार न होने पर ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने मरीज को सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए रेफर कर दिया। परिजन उसे सागर ले जाने काे तैयार नहीं हुए। मंगलवार की सुबह 5 बजे इलाज के दौरान शहर के इस 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत हो गई।

वृद्ध की मौत के बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने कागजी कार्रवाई करते हुए कोविड नियमों के तहत शव को किट में पैक कराते हुए सागर रोड स्थित मुक्तिधाम में अंतिम संस्कार करा दिया। इस दौरान एसडीएम बीबी गंगेले, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. लखन तिवारी, तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा सहित कोतवाली पुलिस और अंतिम संस्कार करने वाले कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

पिछले 37 दिन में निकले 272 पॉजिटिव

बता दें कि 11 अक्टूबर 2020 की देर शाम जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 1365 थी। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आने से 10 अक्टूबर 2020 को 31वें मरीजों की मौत हुई। 37 दिन बाद मंगलवार की देर शाम जारी स्वास्थ्य बुलेटिन के अनुसार अब तक पाए गए कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1637 पहुंच गई है। साथ ही एक मंगलवार को एक साथ 18 लोग संक्रमित पाए जाने से एक्टिव केस भी 75 पहुंच गए हैं। इस प्रकार पिछले 37 दिन में जिले के अंदर सिर्फ 272 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित निकले।

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ बढ़ेगा संक्रमण

सीएमएचओ डॉ. विजय पथौरिया ने बताया कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के निर्देशानुसार जैसे-जैसे जिले में सर्दी बढ़ेगी, वैसे ही कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ेगा। इसका सबसे अधिक असर 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु पार कर चुके लोगों पर और 15 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों पर पड़ेगा।

इसलिए जिले के लोगों को चाहिए कि जब तक इस संक्रमण की दवा नहीं आ जाती, तब तक लोग कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए मास्क, सैनिटाइजर सहित सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। यदि लोग नियमों का पालन करेंगे तो विभाग को इसे नियंत्रित रखने में आसानी होगी।

18 मरीज निकले पॉजिटिव, 4 डिस्चार्ज

जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में मंगलवार की सुबह शहर के 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। साथ ही सागर और जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में छतरपुर शहर के 10 सहित 18 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। मंगलवार को 307 जांच रिपोर्ट दी गईं। जिसमें छतरपुर शहर के 10 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। वहीं गढ़ीमलहरा में 1, लहर गांव में 2, लवकुशनगर में एक, ईशानगर में एक और राजनगर के 2 व्यक्ति कोरोना पाॅजिटिव निकले। वहीं शहर के 4 को मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

एक्टिव केस बढ़े, 2 मरीज हुए रेफर

मंगलवार को एक साथ 18 व्यक्तियों के काेरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने से एक्टिव केस में भी उछाल आ गया। इसके साथ ही एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। वहीं शहर के दो मरीजों की हालत बिगड़ने पर बड़े शहर में स्थित अस्पतालों के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। मंगलवार की जांच रिपोर्ट में शहर में महोबा रोड का 64 वर्षीय वृद्ध और शहर की 60 वर्षीय महिला कोरोना संक्रमित पाई गई। इन मरीजों की हालत में यहां पर सुधार न होने पर परिजन एक मरीज को जबलपुर और दूसरे मरीज को भोपाल के रेफर करा कर ले गए।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1637

ठीक हो गए 1531 कुल मौत 32 नए पॉजिटिव 18 एक्टिव केस 75 कुल सैंपल 42374 निगेटिव 40149 रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग 223 प्रवासी 63

ब्लॉक पॉजिटिव
छतरपुर- 750
नौगांव- 338
लवकुशनगर- 149
राजनगर- 214
बड़ामलहरा- 92
बिजावर- 41
बकस्वाहा- 28
गौरिहार- 25

