पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपील:जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मतदान करने की अपील की

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शीलेन्द्र सिंह ने मलहरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी मतदाताओं से 3 नवंबर 2020 को होने वाले उपचुनाव के मतदान दिवस पर अनिवार्य रूप से अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि लोकतंत्र के महापर्व पर प्रत्येक मतदाता को सहभागी बनना चाहिए। मतदान करना मतदाता का अधिकार है, उन्हें वंचित नहीं मतदान करके दिए गए हक का उपयोग करना चाहिए।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कहा कि मतदान का उपयोग अधिकार है। इसलिए मतदाताओं को अनिवार्य रूप से मतदान करना चाहिए। प्रशासन द्वारा भी मतदाताओं को मतदान करने जागरूक बनाया जा रहा है। कोई भी पात्र मतदाता मताधिकार से वंचित न रहे। उन्होंने अपील की कि मतदाताओं को किसी भी तरह की अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं देना चाहिए। जिला प्रशासन शांतिपूर्ण एवं निष्पक्ष मतदान कराने के लिए कटीबद्ध है, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी चाक चौबंद है।

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाताओं के लिए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित कराई गईं हैं। मतदाता आयोग की कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मतदान कर सकते हैं। विधानसभा क्षेत्र मलहरा में 317 मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें