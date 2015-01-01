पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:न रोको गैल मुरारी, मैं दूंगी तोको गारीं...

ईशानगर
  • कतकारियों और उन्हें रोकने वाले कलाकारों में गीत-संगीत के बीच नोकझोंक

ईशानगर क्षेत्र के ग्राम कटारे का पुरवा में कार्तिक मास में भगवान श्री कृष्ण की कृपा पाने के लिए महिलाएं भगवान का व्रत रहीं हैं। ब्रह्म मुर्हुत में ही पवित्र नदी, तालाब में स्नान कर भगवान की पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान को प्रसन्न करने के उपाय कर रही हैं।

इस दौरान श्रद्धालुजन कतकारियों को रोक कर उन्हें फलाहार वितरित करते हैं। इस बीच कतकारियों और कलाकारों के बीच गीत संगीत के साथ नोक झोंक होती है। शुक्रवार को कटारे का पुरवा में कतकारियों और कलाकारों के बीच जमकर नोकझोंक हुई।

महिला गायिका प्रभा चौबे ने गीत- न रोको गैल मुरारी, मैं दूंगी तोको गारी.. सहित अनेक गीत गाकर पुरुष कलाकारों के जवाब दिए। सदियों से चली आ रही परंपरा को निभाते हुए पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष सरमन पटेल, ह्रदयेश पटेल व अन्य सदस्यों ने ग्राम कटारे का पुरवा के प्रसिद्ध दुर्गा मंदिर में मां दुर्गा व ठाकुर जी की तस्वीर पर पुष्पमाला अर्पण कर क्षेत्रवासियों के सुख समृद्धि की कामना के लिए माथा टेका। इस दौरान भक्तिभाव से भगवान श्रीकृष्ण को खोजने के लिए इधर-उधर भटक रही सभी कतकारियों को कुमकुम भेंट कर सभी का उत्साह वर्धन करते हुए फलाहार मिठाई वितरित किए।

इस दौरान केशू राजा गहरवार गढ़ी ने भी आयोजन की सराहना की। कार्यक्रम में मंदिर पुजारी नाथूराम नायक, हरिनारायण, मनीष, भरत, धर्मेंद्र, बहादुर व पटेल कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ भजन मंडली में भरत नामदेव, मिठाई लाल यादव, संतोष यादव, महिला गायिका प्रभा चौबे, शिवा मिश्रा, बिशन सैनी सहित सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद रहे।

