कबाड़ा का उपयोग:किसान ने ढाई हजार के स्कूटर से बना दिया 'पावर वीडर'

  • टौरिया गांव का युवा किसान 6 घंटे में एक एकड़ भूमि पर कर रहे निंदाई गुड़ाई, 700 मिली प्रति घंटे पैट्रोल खर्च

कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन के दौरान जिले के चंद्रनगर क्षेत्र के टाैरिया गांव के एक युवा किसान ने पुराने स्कूटर को जुगाड़ एवं कबाड़ के सामान से पावर वीडर मशीन (निंदाई- गुड़ाई संयंत्र) बना दिया। अब यह पावर वीडर 6 घंटे में 1 एकड़ भूमि की निंदाई गुड़ाई कर रही है।

इससे किसान खुद के खेतों में निदाई गुड़ाई करता है और उसके मित्र किसान भी अपने खेतों में उपयोग कर लाभ ले रहे हैं। राजनगर तहसील के टौरिया गांव के युवा किसान आशीष अवस्थी ने इस मशीन के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाहर निकलना बंद था।

इस दौरान उन्होंने मई के महीने में 2500 रुपए का एक बजाज चेतक स्कूटर खरीदा, इस स्कूटर को पावर वीडर (निदाई गुड़ाई संयंत्र) बनाने का निर्णय लिया। लेमन ग्रास प्लांट होने के कारण हमारे पास बैल्डिंग मशीन एवं अन्य औजार हैं। इस स्कूटर के पीछे की ओर 2 पहिए लगाए, आगे हेंडिल को पीछे की ओर मोड़ा और लोहे के एंगिल में बैल्डिंग करके 3 हल के कुसिया फिट किए। करीब 15 दिन के परिश्रम के बाद यह पावर वीडर मशीन बनकर तैयार हो गई।

5 हजार की लागत में तैयार हो गई मशीन

कृषक आशीष अवस्थी ने बताया कि नई पावर वीडर मशीन बाजार में करीब 60 हजार रुपए में मिलती है। जो आम किसान के लिए काफी मंहगी है, हमने ढाई हजार का स्कूटर खरीदा, इसके करीब ढाई हजार रुपए का खर्च और आया। इस प्रकार 5 हजार रुपए के खर्च में मशीन तैयार हो गई। इससे कड़ी से कड़ी जमीन पर 4 से 6 इंच गहराई तक गुड़ाई होती है।

6 घंटे में एक एकड़ में कर रहे निंदाई गुड़ाई

किसान आशीष अवस्थी ने बताया कि वह 8 एकड़ भूमि में लेमन ग्रास की खेती कर रहे हैं। इस खुद की बनाई मशीन से ही इसकी निंदाई गुड़ाई कर रहे हैं। इससे 6 घंटे में एक एकड़ की निदाई गुड़ाई कर रहे हैं। इसका मेंटीनेंस भी काफी सस्ता है, एक घंटे में 600 से 700 मिली पैट्रोल खर्च होता है। इस मशीन से अब तक 2 बार निंदाई कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका काम हो जाने के बाद कुछ मित्र किसान भी इसे ले जाते हैं और अपने खेतों पर निंदाई गुड़ाई करते हैं।

