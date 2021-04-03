पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:मौनी अमावस्या पर मौन व्रत करने से बढ़ेगा आत्मबल

छतरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • 11 को मौनी अमावस्या और 12 फरवरी से शुरू होगीं गुप्त नवरात्र, अमावस्या पर दान का है महत्व

हिंदू धर्म में माघ माह का विशेष महत्व हाेता है, जिसमें मौनी अमावस्या पढ़ती है। मान्यता है कि मौनी अमावस्या के दिन मौन व्रत करने से आत्मबल बढ़ता है। इस माह में मनाई जाने वाली गुप्त नवरात्र साधना के लिए विशेष फलदायी होती है। गुप्त नवरात्र में दस महाविद्या की पूजा का विधान है। खास बात यह है कि माह का शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का, जबकि गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार 9 की बजाय दस दिन के होंगे। ​​​​​​पंडिल सतानंद पांडे के अनुसार शुक्ल पक्ष एवं गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है, जो मंगलकारी रहेगा। इन योगों में की गई पूजा, दान, पुण्य और खरीद-फरोख्त विशेष फलदायी व समृद्धिकारक रहेगी।

माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं, यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाएगा। ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है। गुप्त नवरात्र 12 फरवरी से शुरू होकर 21 फरवरी तक रहेंगे। पंडित के अनुसार गुप्त नवरात्रि में अधिकतर तांत्रिक पूजा होती है, ऐसी मान्यता है कि गुप्त नवरात्रि में साधना जितनी गोपनीय रखी जाती है। सफलता उतनी अधिक मिलती है, साधना की चर्चा केवल अपने गुरु से करता है।

गुप्त नवरात्र में सरस्वती जयंती भी मनाई जाती है
माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र में मां सरस्वती की जयंती मनाई जाती है। हिंदू धर्म में इसे बसंत पंचमी के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इसी के साथ मौसम में भी बदलाव शुरू हो जाता है। शीत काल की विदाई के बसंत ऋतु का आगमन होता है। बसंत पंचमी पर मां सरस्वती की पूजा अर्चना, जप, तप का विशेष लाभ होता है। सतानंद पांडे के अनुसार पूर्व में इस दिन से बच्चों को विद्या अध्ययन शुरू कराने की परंपरा थी।
अमावस्या पर दान-पुण्य का होता है कई गुना फल
माघ माह की अमावस्या इस बार इसलिए खास है, क्योंकि अमावस्या के अधिपति देवता स्वयं शनि हैं। इस दिन दान-पुण्य का कई गुना फल मिलता है। अमावस्या के दिन शनि स्व राशि में अधिक बलवान रहेंगे। अमावस्या का दिन हो और शनि मकर राशि में हो तो वृद्ध और रोगियों की सेवा करना शुभ फलदायी रहेगा। शनि न्याय के देवता हैं, इसीलिए इन्हें न्यायाधिपति भी कहा जाता है।

