बदलाव:एक नवंबर से कॉल या एसएमएस से बुक होंगे गैस सिलेंडर

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी इंडेन के ग्राहक 9669124365 नंबर पर गैस सिलेंडर बुक कराकर ले रहे थे योजना का लाभ

यदि आप घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर रिफिल कराने के लिए मोबाइल नंबर से बुकिंग कराते हैं तो आपके लिए यह काम की खबर है। यदि आप इंडेन के ग्राहक हैं तो आप पुराने 9669124365 नंबर पर गैस बुक नहीं करा पाएंगे। इंडेन ने एलपीजी ग्राहकों को उनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर गैस बुकिंग करने के लिए नया 7718955555 नंबर जारी कर दिया है। इसके जरिए ही गैस रिफिल के लिए सिलेंडर बुक करा सकते हैं। 1 नवंबर से नए नंबर से ही बुकिंग मान्य होगी।

7718955555 पर कॉल या एसएमएस करें

इंडियन ऑइल काॅर्पोरेशन ने देशभर के उपभोक्ताओं के लिए आईवीआरएस रिफिल बुकिंग के लिए नया नंबर 7718955555 शुरू किया जा रहा है। पहले सर्किल के अलग-अलग नंबर हुआ करते थे। अब 1 नवंबर से नए नंबर का उपयोग कर कॉल या पहले की तरह एसएमएस करके गैस बुकिंग करना पड़ेगी। जिन उपभोक्ताओं के गैस सिलेंडर के कनेक्शन नंबर पहले से रजिस्टर्ड है, उन्हें अपनी बुकिंग इस नए नंबर पर करनी होगी।

जिन्होंने अभी अपने कनेक्शन नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराए हैं, उन्हें एसवी नंबर के साथ अपना आधार नंबर भी रजिस्टर्ड कराना होगा। कार्पोरेशन की ओर से नई सुविधा को प्रचारित करने के लिए एलपीजी ग्राहकों को एसएमएस भेजा जा रहा है और सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर भी प्रचार कर रहे हैं।

आप ऐसे कर सकते हैं नए नंबर से बुकिंग

एजेंसी के पास ग्राहकों के मोबाइल नंबर पहले से पंजीकृत है तो नए नंबर पर बुकिंग का विकल्प उपलब्ध होगा। अन्यथा नंबर पंजीकृत करने के लिए कहा जाएगा। इस नंबर पर कॉल करके इंडेन ग्राहक पंजीकरण करा सकते है। ग्राहक को आईवीआरएस कॉल में 16 अंकों की ग्राहक पहचान संख्या जो 7 से शुरू होगी। (जैसे 7500000...या फिर 7000000...) टाइप करने के बाद एसवी नंबर, आधार का प्रमाणीकरण होगा और बुकिंग प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। उपभोक्ता सातों दिन, 24 घंटे बुकिंग करा सकेंगे।

1 नवंबर से गैस बुकिंग नए नंबर पर होगी

अब इंडेन ने बुकिंग का नंबर बदल दिया है। इसमें 1 नवंबर से नया नंबर 7718955555 देशभर में लागू हो रहा है। इस पर कॉल या मैसेज करने पर बुकिंग करना होगा। इसके लिए उपभोक्ताओं को मोबाइल नंबर दोबारा रजिस्टर्ड कराने की जरूरत नहीं है।
-मयंक दुबे, संचालक मयंक गैस एजेंसी छतरपुर


