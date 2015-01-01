पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैप्पी दीपावली:गुजरात सरकार कर्मचारियों को तीन माह के महंगाई भत्ते का 464 करोड़ रुपए एरियर्स देगी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

राज्य सरकार ने सरकारी कर्मचारियों और पेंशनधारकों को दीपावली उपहार के रूप में महंगाई भत्ता का 6 महीने का बाकी एरियर्स में से 3 महीने का एरियर्स चुकाने का निर्णय लिया है। दिवाली पहले आगामी सप्ताह 9.61 लाख कर्मचारियों और पेंशनधारकों को चुकाए जाएंगे। डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को 1 जुलाई 2019 से 5 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता देने का निर्णय लिया था।

यह भत्ता जनवरी 2020 से वेतन के साथ हर माह चुकाया जाता है, लेकिन 1 जुलाई 2019 से 31 दिसंबर तक 6 महीने के महंगाई भत्ते के अंतर की रकम (एरियर्स) के तहत 950 करोड़ रुपए चुकाने थे। कोरोना के कारण सरकार यह रकम चुका नहीं सकी। अब सरकार की आय बढ़ रही है। कर्मचारी भी परिवार के साथ दिवाली मना सके इसके लिए सीएम रूपाणी से परामर्श के बाद एरियर्स की 50% रकम चुकाने का निर्णय लिया है।

वर्ग-4 वालों को 3500 रु. का बोनस

डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल ने बताया कि सरकारी, पंचायत, ग्रांट इन एड स्कूल, कॉलेज और संस्थाओं के वर्ग -4 के 30,960 कर्मचारियों को प्रति कर्मचारी 3500 रुपए बोनस दिया जाएगा।

20 लाख पूर्व सैनिकों के लिए पेंशन राशि

केंद्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को 20 लाख 60 हजार 220 पूर्व सैनिकों/पारिवारिक पेंशनधारियों के लिए एक रैंक एक पेंशन (ओआरओपी) के तहत बकाया पेंशन राशि जारी कर दी।

