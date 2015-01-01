पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:मकर राशि में फिर पहुंचेंगे गुरु, कोरोना बढ़ने की आशंका

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • गुरु व शनि गृह की युति से महामारी बढ़ने की रहती है संभावना, गुरु आज करेंगे मकर राशि में प्रवेश

शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को गुरु गृह राशि परिवर्तन कर शनि की राशि मकर में पहुंचेंगे। मकर गुरु की नीच राशि है। गुरु ग्रह का यह राशि परिवर्तन सभी राशियों के व्यक्तियों को तो प्रभावित करेगा ही, साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की भी संभावना रहेगी। देश के किसी हिस्से में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलने की भी संभावना रहेगी।

पं. सनातन पांडेय ने बताया कि गुरु 29 मार्च से 29 जून 2020 तक मकर राशि में थे। इसके बाद वक्री होकर अपनी स्व राशि धनु में पहुंच गए थे। पुन: 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.25 बजे मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। इसके बाद 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु मकर राशि में ही रहेंगे। पं. तिवारी के अनुसार मकर राशि में शनि पहले से विद्यमान है। गुरु के पहुंचने से गुरु व शनि की युति होगी। यह युति संक्रमण फैलाने के साथ धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाएगी।

सभी 12 राशियों के व्यक्ति पर गुरु के राशि परिवर्तन के साथ गुरु व शनि की युति का अच्छा बुरा प्रभाव पड़ेगा। गुरु के मकर में पहुंच जाने से तुला, कुंभ व मिथुन राशि की कन्याओं के विवाह 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक नहीं हो सकेंगे। इन राशियों की कन्याओं पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

राशि में अगर अशुभ प्रभाव है तो उपाय भी है

गुरु का राशि परिवर्तन जिन्हें अशुभ हो वह शांति के लिए उपाय कर सकते है। पं. सतानंत पांड बताते हैं कि चने की दाल, हल्दी, केला, पीला वस्त्र, धार्मिक पुस्तकें दान करें। भगवान विष्णु या केले की पूजा अर्चना करें। केले की जड़ या पुखराज रत्न धारण करें। बुजुर्गों, साधु संतों व ब्राह्मणों का सम्मान करें। वृहस्पति स्तोत्र अथवा मंत्र का अभ्यास करें। इन उपायों से राशि का अशुभ प्रभाव कम किया जा सकता है।

