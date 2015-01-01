पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसा:तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर, ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

बारीगढ़/छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों की समझाइश पर पांच घंटे बाद आवागमन हुआ बहाल

प्रकाश बम्हौरी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बदौरा कला में मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे दूध बेचने जा रहे बाइक सवार को ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने जाम लगा दिया।

ग्राम बदौरा कला का दूध बेचने वाला भाऊ पाल सुबह करीब 7 बजे अपनी बाइक से दूध बेचने जा रहा था। तभी अचानक सामने से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक सवार बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। उत्तरप्रदेश से आ रहे ट्रक क्रमांक यूपी 42 बीटी 5963 एस के एम माइन्स क्रेसर पर गिट्टी लेने जा रहा था। बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद आरोपी ड्राइवर ट्रक को मौके पर छोड़ कर भाग निकला।

घटना की जानकारी लगते ही मौके पर ग्रामीण एकत्र हो गए और जाम लगा दिया। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे एसडीओपी पीएल प्रजापति मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को समझाइश दी और दोषियों पर कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया। तब कहीं ग्रामीण माने और जाम खुल सका।

हम वैधानिक कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं: प्रकाश बम्हौरी थाना प्रभारी स्वर्णप्रभा दुबे ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मैं पुलिस बल के साथ तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची और ग्रामीणों के द्वारा लगाए गए जाम को हटवाया। दुर्घटना ग्रस्त वाहनों को अपने कब्जे में लेकर आगे की वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

घंटो ददर्ज से तड़पता रही, परिजन ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

ट्रक की टक्कर लगने के बाद बाइक सवार भाऊ पाल घंटों दर्द से तड़पता रहा, लेकिन किसी क्रेसर संचालक ने मानवता नहीं दिखाई। आखिर में जब पीड़ित के परिजन को खबर लगी तो उसे तुरंत इलाज के लिए छतरपुर जिला अस्पताल अपने निजी वाहन से लेकर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि भाऊ की हालत काफी गंभीर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें