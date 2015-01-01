पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मास्क चेकिंग अभियान:मास्क चैकिंग कर रहे होमगार्ड जवान को बाइक चालक ने मारी टक्कर, बिजावर में 12 लोगों को अस्थाई जेल भेजा

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छत्रसाल चौराहे में सख्ती से कार्रवाई, प्रशासन ने बिना मास्क वालों के काटे चालान और भेजा अस्थाई जेल

शासन के निर्देशानुसार कोविड 19 की रोकथाम के लिए जिले में आगामी 30 दिवसीय माॅस्क चैंकिग अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके चलते पहले दिन छत्रसाल चौराहा में भारी पुलिस बल और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में माॅस्क चैंकिग अभियान चलाया गया और बिना माॅस्क वालों के साथ 200 रुपए तक की चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान विवाद की स्थिति भी बनी।

वहीं ओरछा रोड थाना के सामने बने चैकिंग प्वाइंट पर बगैर माॅस्क लगाए एक बाइक चालक ने ड्यूटी कर रहे होमगार्ड जवान को टक्कर मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। अभी हाल ही में जिले में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ने लगी है। जिला प्रशासन ने कोविड 19 की रोकथाम के लिए बैठक करके इसके लिए पूरी रूपरेखा बनाई गई है।

बैठक में तय किया गया है कि कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन न करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आगामी 30 दिनों तक प्रतिदिन सुबह 9 बजे से माॅस्क चैंकिग अभियान में बिना माॅस्क लगाए पाए जाने पर चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी या फिर उसे अस्थाई जेल में डाल दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए बाबूराम चतुर्वेदी स्टेडियम को अस्थाई जेल बनाया गया है।

पहले दिन छत्रसाल चौराहे में चलाए गए इस अभियान में प्रशासनिक अमले और पुलिस बल ने बिना माॅस्क लगाने वाले लोगाें को रोका तो कुछ लोगों के साथ नोंक-झोंक और झीना-छपटी भी हुई। इस मौके पर एसडीएम बीबी गंगेले, एसपी सचिन शर्मा, सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया, तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा के साथ अन्य प्रशासनिक अमला और भारी पुलिस बल मौजूद रहा।

घायल होमगार्ड जवान झांसी रेफर, आरोपी पर केस दर्ज

ओरछा रोड थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि शाम के समय चैकिंग चल रही थी। इसी दौरान आरोपी राजकुमार अहिरवार बगैर माॅस्क लगाए बाइक से पहुंचा। ड्यूटी पर मौजूद जवानों ने उसे रोकने का प्रयास किया। इस पर आरोपी ने होमगार्ड जवान रामलखन सोनकिया को टक्कर मार दी।

रामलखन को गंभीर रूप से चोट आई है। इस कारण से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे झांसी रैफर कर दिया गया। बट्‌ट सड़ेरी गांव के रहने वाले आरोपी राजकुमार अहिरवार के खिलाफ पुलिस ने आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना के दौरान आरोपी शराब के नशे में था।

स्टेडियम को बनाया अस्थाई जेल

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने माॅस्क नहीं लगाने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए बाबूराम चतुर्वेदी स्टेडियम को अस्थाई जेल घोषित कर दिया है। यहां सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी पुलिस की होगी तो वहीं साफ सफाई के लिए नगर पालिका को अधिकृत किया गया है।

बिजावर में जुर्माना अदा न करने वाले 12 लोगों को भेजा अस्थाई जेल

बिजावर में रविवार को सुबह से ही एसडीएम डीपी द्विवेदी की अगुवाई में प्रशासन के दल ने डाकखाना चौराहा बिजावर पर डेरा डाल लिया और आने जाने वालों के मास्क चैक किए। मास्क नहीं लगाने पर बिजावर अनुविभागीय क्षेत्र में 238 लोगों पर 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक की चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। इसमें बिजावर में 134 लोगों से 14 हजार 850 रुपए, सटई में 34 लोगों से 3 हजार 4 सौ रुपए और बकस्वाहा में 70 लोगों से 7 हजार रुपए जुर्माना स्वरूप वसूल किए गए।

वहीं बिजावर में चालान की राशि जमा नहीं करने पर 12 लोगों को 2-2 घंटे के लिए अस्थाई जेल मेला ग्राउंड परिसर में स्थित कम्युनिटी हॉल में पुलिस के पहरे में रखा गया। एसडीएम डीपी द्विवेदी की अगुवाई में प्रभारी तहसीलदार दुर्गेश तिवारी, थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार तिवारी, सीएमओ विजय शंकर त्रिवेदी सहित प्रशासनिक अमले ने रविवार को दिनभर कार्रवाई की।

डाकखाना चौराहा पर जांच के बाद प्रशासन का अमला मुख्य बाजार में जा पहुंचा। यहां एक मोबाइल दुकान संचालक, एक हेयर कटिंग सैलून संचालक, एक टैक्सी चालक, एक ज्वेलर्स, एक सब्जी विक्रेता सहित अन्य लोगों द्वारा मास्क नहीं लगाने पर उनके चालान काटे गए। चैकिंग दल ने यात्री बस को रोककर भी जांच की। इसमें कुछ सवारियां बगैर मास्क के मिलने पर उनका भी चालान काटा गया। इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने कंडक्टर को चेतावनी दी कि बसों में बगैर मास्क के सवारी मिलने पर जुर्माने की वसूली की जा सकती है।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी दी समझाइश

रविवार को हाट बाजार होने के चलते बड़ी तादाद में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से लोग बिजावर आए थे इसी दौरान वह प्रशासन की कार्रवाई की चपेट में आ गए। लोगों ने चालानी कार्रवाई से बचाने के लिए अपने संपर्क क्षेत्र के व्यक्तियों और विभिन्न जनप्रतिनिधियों को फोन भी लगाए। इस पर जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी लोगों को प्रशासन के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करने की ही समझाइश दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें