कार्रवाई:शहर में स्थित होर्डिंग पर लगे अवैध बैनर नगर पालिका द्वारा हटवाए गए

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थित होर्डिंग व स्वागत द्वार अनुबंध की समय सीमा खत्म हो जाने के बाद भी ठेकेदार द्वारा इन पर व्यवसायिक विज्ञापन के बैनर लगाकर लाखों रुपए कमाए जा रहे है। इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर नपा सीएमओ ने टीम के साथ पहुंचकर होर्डिंग पर लगे बैनरों को हटवाया।

बता दें कि छतरपुर नगर पालिका द्वारा शहर के अंदल स्वागत द्वार व होर्डिग का पिछले दिनों टेंडर निकालकर अंनुबंध किया गया। इस टेंडर की समय सीमा 18 माह पहले खत्म हो जाने के बाद भी नगर पालिका प्रशासन इसके लिए नए टेंडर जारी नहीं कर पाया।

इस बात का फायदा उठाते हुए एडवरटाईजर एजेंसी लगातार इन होर्डिंग और स्वगत द्वारों पर विज्ञापन के बैनर लगाकर रुपए वसूल करती रही। इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर नगर पालिका सीएमओ ने गुरुवार की दोपहर पन्ना रोड पर लगे होर्डिंग के बैनर हटवाए।

इस संबंध में सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह का कहना है कि शहर की होर्डिंग पर लगे अवैध बैनर हटवाने का कार्य नपा कर्मचारियों द्वारा लगातार जारी है। होर्डिंस पर जिन कंपनियों के व्यवसायिक विज्ञापन लगे हुए हैं, उन्हें नोटिस जारी कर कार्रवाई की जावेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि उपचुनाव की आचार संहिता हटते ही होर्डिंग के टेंडर जारी किए जाएंगे।

