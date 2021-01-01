पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम आयोजित:योजना का बेहतर क्रियान्वयन करें, ताकि सेवाओं की समय पर मिले जानकारी: सांसद

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
छतरपुर। मप्र लोक सेवा व सुशासन के क्षेत्र में बढ़ते कदम के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने के अवसर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित - Dainik Bhaskar
छतरपुर। मप्र लोक सेवा व सुशासन के क्षेत्र में बढ़ते कदम के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने के अवसर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित
  • लोक सेवा एवं सुशासन के क्षेत्र में बढ़ते कदम और लोक सेवा प्रदान के 10 वर्ष हुए पूरे

शहर के ऑडिटोरियम हाॅल में सांसद डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार के मुख्य आतिथ्य में मप्र लोक सेवा व सुशासन के क्षेत्र में बढ़ते कदम के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने के अवसर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। भोपाल से आयोजित सीधा प्रसारण के अवसर पर विधायक राजेश प्रजापति, कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह, एसपी सचिन शर्मा, धीरेंद्र नायक, सीईओ जिपं एबी सिंह, एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर सहित बड़ी संख्या में हितग्राही व आम लोग मौजूद रहे।

इस दौरान सांसद डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि लोक सेवाओं के प्रदान के लिए प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के अंतर्मन के भाव को समझते हुए इस योजना का बेहतर क्रियान्वयन करें। जिससे आम लोगों के हितों से जुड़ी सेवाओं की जानकारी उन्हें समय से मिल सके। उन्होंंने कहा कि प्रशासन में तंत्र की भूमिका लोक सेवा के लिए अहम है। आपने दिव्यांगजनों के लिए भी व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने पर जोर दिया। विधायक राजेश प्रजापति ने कहा कि किसी भी व्यक्ति को दफ्तरों के चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़े, इस भावना से कार्य करें।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने आम लोगों के जीवन से जुड़ी रोजमर्रा के कामकाज से संबंधित अनेक योजनाओं शुरू की हैं। जिसका मकसद लोगों को बिना रूकावट समय पर सेवा उपलब्ध कराना है। उन्होंने दो टूक शब्दांे में कहा कि जब अधिकारी-कर्मचारी की मानसिकता में परिवर्तन होगा, तब गुणवत्तायुक्त सेवाएं मिल सकेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम चाहते हैं, इसलिए अधिकारियों का दायित्व है कि समय पर दायित्व निभाएं और आगे आकर कार्य करें।

हितग्राहियों को मिले प्रमाण पत्र
कार्यक्रम में 20 परिवारों के मुखिया को बीपीएल राशन कार्ड, नपा छतरपुर द्वारा 20 पेंशनधारियों को आदेश पत्र, 9 हितग्राहियों को आयुष्मान कार्ड और 3 हितग्राहियों को जाति प्रमाण पत्र प्रदाय किए गए। वहीं तहसीलों में स्थापित लोक सेवा गारंटी केंद्रों में उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए अनिल अरजरिया व राजनगर के अरविंद्र गुप्ता, लवकुशनगर के अनिल जैन को प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदाय किए गए। लोक सेवा गारंटी योजना का यह कार्यक्रम जिले की सभी तहसील मुख्यालयों पर कराया गया।

