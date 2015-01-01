पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध रेत खनन:मुखबिर की सूचना, अनगौर बीट पर रेत से भरे दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली जब्त किए

बड़ामलहरा/छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
वन परिक्षेत्र बड़ामलहरा के अनगौर बीट में मुखबिर की सूचना पर वन अमले ने अवैध रेत से भरे 2 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों को जब्त किया है।

वन अमले को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली तो एसडीओ फॉरेस्ट केवी गुप्ता के निर्देशन व वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी आरबी खरे के मार्गदर्शन में वन अमले ने घेराबंदी कर अनगौर वीट के कक्ष क्रमांक 69 वन भूमि से अवैध रेत उत्खनन कर परिवहन करते 2 ट्रैक्टरों को पकड़ा। एक ट्रैक्टर हरे रंग का और दूसरा लाल रंग के ट्रैक्टर को अवैध रेत से भरी ट्रॉली सहित जब्त कर लिया।

पकड़े गए ट्रैक्टर चालक चालक परसादी कुशवाहा और धर्मेंद्र राजपूत निवासी अनगौर बताए जा रहे हैं। पकड़े गए ट्रैक्टरों के विरुद्ध मप्र वन अपराध का प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध कर ट्रैक्टरों काे गुलगंज थाने में पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया गया है। इस कार्रवाई में पवन तिवारी, भागीरथ रैकवार, आलोक पचौरी सहित वन अमला शामिल रहा।

