पन्ना का मामला:आईपीएल सट्टा खिलाते फिर एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 1 लाख नकद बरामद

पन्ना3 घंटे पहले
आईपीएल सट्टा खिलाने के विरूद्ध पन्ना कोतवाली पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी के कब्जे से एक लाख रुपए नकद तीन लाख साठ हजार का वर्चुअल एमाउंट जब्त किया गया है। पुलिस से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार आईपीएल मैचों की शुरुआत होते ही शहर में कई जगहों पर सटोरियों द्वारा सट्टा खिलाने की जानकारी लगातार मिल रही थी। एसपी के निर्देश के बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई है।

थाना कोतवाली पन्ना एवं थाना मडला की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा आईपीएल सट्टे की कार्रवाई की गयी। थाना प्रभारी कोतवाली पन्ना निरीक्षक अरूण कुमार सोनी द्वारा पुलिस अधीक्षक पन्ना के निर्देशानुसार दिनांक 28 अक्टूबर को कस्बा पन्ना मे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग क्रिकेट मैच (आईपीएल) में मुंबई इंडियन अे रॉयल चेलेन्जर बैगलोर के मैच पर हार जीत के दाव लगाते एक व्यक्ति द्वारा सट्टा खेलने खिलाने की मुखबिर सूचना प्राप्त हुई।

इस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए एक व्यक्ति पन्ना ढाबा के बाहर लाइट के उजाले में मोबाइल से एक कॉपी में हिसाब किताब लिखते दिखा, जिसे हमराही बल के साथ घेराबंदी कर अभिरक्षा में लेकर नाम पता पूछा जिसने नाम पता अरविंद उर्फ बेटा यादव पिता बाबूलाल यादव उम्र 36 साल निवासी ग्राम हिनौता मझगवां थाना मडला जिला पन्ना का होना बताया, जिसके द्वारा बताया गया कि मुंबई इंडियनस के खिलाफ रॉयल चेलेंजर बैगलूरू के मैच में आरोपी से वेबसाइट, सट्टा एप्स और फोन लाइन के जरिए काॅल करके आईपीएल की टीमों पर हारजीत का दाव लगाकर अवैध लाभ कमाने का हिसाब किताब की पूछताछ की गई।

संदेही ने जुर्म स्वीकार किया और बताया की आनलाइन साफ्टवेयर के यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड प्राप्त करके नकद रुपए को विटक्वाइन में बदलकर क्रिकेट टीमों की हारजीत और रन बनाने, नहीं बनाने, चैके-छक्के पड़ने नहीं पड़ने, खिलाड़ियों के आउट नहीं होने आदि संभावनाओं पर क्वाइन लगाकर हारजीत का खेल खिलाकर अवैध लाभ प्राप्त करना और अपने मोबाईल में किक्रेट का लाइव स्कोर देखना स्वीकार किया।

