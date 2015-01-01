पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-अर्चना:जाॅनराय टोरिया मंदिर का वार्षिक उत्सव आज, हवन पूजन के साथ प्रसादी का होगा वितरण

छतरपुर
  • कोविड नियमों का करना होगा पालन

शहर के महोबा रोड स्थित जानराय टोरिया मंदिर का वार्षिक उत्सव आंवला नवमीं के दिन हर वर्ष मनाया जाता है। इसी परमंपरा के चलते इस वर्ष भी आयोजन मनाया जाएगा। कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण एवं गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्यक्रम में कुछ परिवर्तन किया गया है।

सुबह के वक्त साधु संतों एवं शहर के गणमान्य नागरिकों की उपस्थिति में प्रभात फेरी निकाली जाएगी। जोकि शहर के मुख्य मार्ग होते हुए वापस मंदिर प्रांगण पहुंचेगी। प्रभात फेरी में भगवान राम, जानकी और हनुमान के स्वरूप सजाए जाएंगे। जो मास्क लगाकर शहर के लोगों को कोरोना महामारी से बचाव का संदेश देंगे। प्रभात फेरी के पश्चात मंदिर प्रांगण में हवन-पूजन का कार्यक्रम संपन्न होगा और उसके बाद दोपहर 2 बजे से प्रसाद वितरण का कार्यक्रम आयोजन किया जाएगा।

50 से अधिक लोगों की उपस्थिति नहीं होगी

मंदिर ट्रस्ट के महंत भगवान दास सिंगारी बताया कि वार्षिक उत्सव प्राचीन परंपरा के अनुरूप ही आयोजित किया जाता है। मगर इस वर्ष कोरोना महामारी का समय चल रहा है ऐसे में कार्यक्रम का स्वरूप बदला गया है मंदिर प्रांगण में एक साथ 50 से अधिक लोगों की उपस्थिति नहीं होगी इसके अलावा भंडारे की जगह प्रसाद वितरण का कार्यक्रम रखा गया है। साथ ही मंदिर में प्रवेश करने वाले भक्त मास्क लगाकर प्रवेश करेंगे और जो भी भक्तगण मास्क लगाकर नहीं आए हैं उनको मंदिर समिति द्वारा मास्क वितरण किए जाएंगे।

