महा-उपचुनाव:क्षेत्र के किसानों की तकदीर बदलने का कार्य करेगी काठन परियोजना: उमा भारती

भगवां/घुवारा2 दिन पहले
अब विकास की जिम्मेदारी मेरी: उमा भारती
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने भगवां में चुनावी सभा में कहा- अब विकास की जिम्मेदारी मेरी
  • 575 करोड़ की काठन सिंचाई परियोजना को मंजूरी दी गई है

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार दोपहर प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार और केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियों और योजनाओं का जमकर बखान किया।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने कहा कि भाजपा सिर्फ विकासवादी पार्टी है, इसलिए क्षेत्रीय जनता का विकास सर्वोपरि मानकर क्षेत्र में कार्य किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अब बड़ामलहरा क्षेत्र के दिन बदलने वाले हैं क्योंकि आप सब के सहयोग से भाजपा प्रत्याशी भोपाल पहुंचेंगे और आपका एक वोट मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, वरिष्ठ मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव एवं उन्हें स्वयं क्षेत्र में कार्य करने का अवसर प्रदान करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में बड़ामलहरा क्षेत्र मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की नजर में है, इसलिए यहां के विकास के रथ को अब कोई भी ताकत रोक नहीं पाएगी।

उमा भारती ने कहा कि भगवां को नगर परिषद का दर्जा दिया जाएगा। किसानों और क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए अभी हाल ही में 575 करोड़ रुपए की काठन सिंचाई परियोजना को मंजूरी प्रदान की गई है। जो क्षेत्र के किसानों की तकदीर बदलने वाला एक बहुत ही सराहनीय निर्णय है।

मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा पूर्व में ही घोषणा कर दी गई है कि आपके विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जो हीरा खनन का कार्य चल रहा है। उससे जो रोजगार पैदा होगा उस पर पहला हक क्षेत्रीय लोगों का ही होगा। राज्य सरकार के द्वारा और केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा गरीबों एवं किसानों के हित में अनेकों योजनाएं चलाई जा रही हैं जिससे प्रदेश के साथ ही बड़ा मलहरा क्षेत्र का विकास हो रहा है।

महिलाओं व युवाओं का जीवन स्तर सुधारने का प्रयास

उमा भारती ने कहा कि क्षेत्रीय जनता को जननी सुरक्षा योजना, मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान, युवाओं को लैपटॉप योजना, विधवा पेंशन, महिला पेंशन जैसी जन हितैषी योजनाओं से जीवन स्तर ऊंचा उठाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। चुनाव के पश्चात भी बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विकास कराने की जिम्मेदारी मेरी होगी और प्रत्याशी को जिताने की जवाबदेही आपकी होगी।

किसान सम्मान निधि में होगी बढ़ोत्तरी

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि में अभी हाल ही में जो 6000 रुपए किसानों को प्रदान किए जाते थे उसमें राज्य सरकार के द्वारा बढ़ोतरी करते हुए 4000 बढ़ाकर किसानों को प्रदान किए जाएंगे।

कांग्रेस हमेशा विकास विरोधी रही है

उमा भारती ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की सोच हमेशा विकास विरोधी रही है, उन्होंने जो घोषणा पत्र में किसानों की ऋण माफी, रोजगार देने, बेरोजगारी भत्ता जैसे वादे किए थे उनमें से एक भी वादा उन्होंने पूरा नहीं किया।

नेताओं ने किया योजनाओं का बखान

मंगलवार दोपहर 12 बजे पहुंची उमा भारती के पहले मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव, पूर्व मंत्री हरीशंकर खटीक, भाजपा नेत्री रोशनी यादव, पूर्व मंत्री ललिता यादव, पूर्व विधायक रेखा यादव, छतरपुर की पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अर्चना सिंह और प्रदुम्न सिंह ने भी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं का बखान किया। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मलखान सिंह, चंदला विधायक राजेश प्रजापति, मालती असाटी दमोह, खरगापुर विधायक राहुल लोधी, प्रहलाद लोधी, जयराम चतुर्वेदी, अरविंद पटेरिया सहित भाजपा के अनेक कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

