पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मजदूर की किस्मत चमकी:मजदूर को दूसरी बार मिला हीरा, वजन 7.2 कैरेट, कीमत 35 लाख रुपए

पन्ना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हीरा प्रदर्शित करता मजदूर
  • मजदूर को एक माह के अंदर एक ही खदान से गुरुवार को मिला है यह दूसरा हीरा

हीरा मिलने से पन्ना में फिर से एक मजदूर की किस्मत चमक गई। खदान से एक मजदूर को गुरुवार को करीब 35 लाख कीमत का हीरा मिला है, इस मजदूर को एक माह के अंदर यह दूसरा हीरा मिला है। इस हीरे का वजन 7.2 कैरेट है।

परिवार में जश्न का माहौल : 6 अक्टूबर को 0.92 सेंट का मिला था पहला हीरा

हीरा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पन्ना तहसील क्षेत्र तहत बिलखुरा गांव के रहने वाले बलबीर यादव एक श्रमिक है। इस श्रमिक की आर्थिक स्थिति भी ठीक नहीं थी लॉकडाउन में काम के अभाव में उसने अपने भाईयों के साथ मिलकर हीरा खदान खोदने का मन बनाया इसके लिए उसने हीरा विभाग में आवेदन किया।

आवेदक बलबीर सिंह यादव को कृष्णाकल्याण पटी में 7 सितंबर को 14 सितंबर से 31 दिसंबर तक के लिए एक खदान स्वीकृत की गई थी। इसमें उसने अपने तीन भाईयों के साथ खदान खोदना शुरू किया। जिसमें पहला एक छोटा हीरा 6 अक्टूबर को 0.92 सेंट का मिला। इस छोटे हीरा की अनुमानित कीमत 25 हजार से 50 हजार तक होगी। अब उज्जवल किस्म का 7.2 कैरेट का बड़ा हीरा मिला है।

इस हीरा की कीमत करीब 35 लाख बताई जा रही है। वह पहला छोटा हीरा 6 अक्टूबर को ही जमा कर चुका था। गुरुवार को वह बड़े हीरे को जिला हीरा अधिकारी कार्यालय में जमा कराने के लिए अपनी पत्नी और भाई के साथ जमा करने आया था। खदान में हीरा मिलने की खबर के बाद से बलवीर के घर में जश्न और खुशी का माहौल है। पूरे एक माह तक बलवीर ने तीन भाइयों के साथ मिलकर बहुत श्रम किया।

उज्जवल किस्म का है हीरा

हीरा कार्यालय पन्ना के पारखी अनुपम सिंह ने बताया कि जमा हुए हीरे का वजन 7.2 कैरेट है जो उज्जवल किस्म का है। हीरे की कीमत नीलामी में व्यापारियों की रुचि पर तय हाेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि आगामी दिनों में होने वाली नीलामी में इस हीरे को रखा जाएगा। नीलामी में हीरा बिकने पर रॉयल्टी काटने के बाद शेष राशि हीरा मालिक को प्रदान की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें