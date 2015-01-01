पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधिक सहायता:‘कम आय वालों फ्री केस लड़ने की सुविधा’

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • महर्षि स्कूल में विधिक साक्षरता पर विचार गोष्ठी का किया अयोजन
  • दो लाख रुपए से कम आय वालों को दी जाती है यह सुविधा

शहर के देरी रोड महर्षि स्कूल में विधिक जागरूकता को लेकर मध्य प्रदेश राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की मानव अधिकार संरक्षण में प्रासंगिकता विषय पर एक विचार गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। इस गोष्ठी का आशय जनता को कानून से संविधान की सामान्य बातों से परिचित कराते हुए उनका सशक्तीकरण करना और विधिक संस्कृत को बढ़ावा देना है।

ताकि कानून के निर्माण में लोगों की भागीदारी बढ़ाई जा सके और कानून की स्थापना की दिशा में प्रगति हो सके। इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में अपर जिला न्यायाधीश व सचिव प्रशांत कुमार निगम, स्कूल प्राचार्य सी के शर्मा मौजूद रहे।

इस अवसर पर साइंस ओलिंपियाड में विद्यार्थियों को प्रोत्साहन के लिए अशोक रिछारिया, सुधीर सेन, अमित गुप्ता, पूर्णिमा सक्सेना, श्रीकांत तोलानी, एलपी गुप्ता, नीरज खरे, आईके गौतम, कुलदीप द्विवेदी, सीपी खरे, इंद्रेश चतुर्वेदी, मनोज श्रीवास्तव, आरवी यादव, शिवा सक्सेना, ज्योति अग्रवाल को सम्मानित किया गया। न्यायाधीश प्रशांत कुमार निगम ने बताया कि विधिक सहायता न्यायालय द्वारा 2 लाख से कम आय वाले परिवारों, निराश्रित महिला, दिव्यांग व्यक्ति आदि को फ्री केस लड़ने के लिए सहायता उपलब्ध कराया जाती है।

उन्होंने निकट भविष्य में जिला स्तर पर मानव अधिकार न्यायालय खोले जाने की भी बात कही। विद्यालय प्राचार्य ने मुख्य अतिथि का सम्मान शॉल और पुस्तकों से किया। उन्होंने कहा कि विधिक साक्षरता के लिए स्कूल द्वारा अपने विद्यार्थियों के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाएगा।

