सेवा:जिला अस्पताल में 22 दिन बाद एलटीटी ऑपरेशन शुरू, पांच दिन में 98 महिलाओं ने कराई नसबंदी

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने एलटीटी ओटी तैयार कर महिलाओं के नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शुरू किए। ऑपरेशन शुरू होने के कुछ दिनों बाद ही ड्यूटी डॉक्टर बीमार हो गया। लगातार 21 दिनों तक ऑपरेशन बंद रहने की खबर छतरपुर भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद ऑपरेशन शुरू हो गए। पिछले पांच दिनों में 98 ऑपरेशन कर दिए गए हैं।

बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते जिला अस्पताल स्थित एलटीटी ओटी मार्च 20 तक बंद रहने के बाद नवंबर माह के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू हो सकी। ऑपरेशन होना शुरू हुए ही थे कि 15 नवंबर को अचानक वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ गीता चौरसिया की तबियत बिगड़ गई और वे छुट्‌टी पर चली गई। इसके बाद प्रबंधन ने पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ केके चतुर्वेदी को बुलवाया और महिलाओं के नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शुरू किए। डॉ चतुर्वेदी दो दिन ही नसबंदी ऑपरेशन कर पाए और उनकी तबियत भी बिगड़ गई। इसके बाद से लगातार 21 दिनों तक महिला नसबंदी ऑपरेशन बंद रहे।

ऑपरेशन न होने के मामले को गंभीरता से लिया
महिला नसबंदी न हो पाने की समस्या को स्वस्थ विभाग ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए ओटी प्रभारी डॉ गीता चौरसिया को वापस ड्यूटी पर बुलाया। उनके ज्वाइन करते ही सोमवार से ग्रामीण और शहरी क्षेत्र की महिलओं के नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शुरू हो गए। महिला नसबंदी वार्ड प्रभारी मोनिका सिंह ने बताया कि डॉ गीता चौरसिया 7 दिसंबर को छुट्टी खत्म कर वापस आ गई हैं। उन्होंने पिछले पांच दिनों में 98 महिलाओं की नसबंदी भी कर दी है।

नसंबदी के पहले कराया जा रहा है कोरोना टेस्ट
सिविल सर्जन डॉ लखन तिवारी ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण जिले में अधिक न फैले इसका प्रबंधन लगातार ध्यान रख रहा है। इसलिए जिला अस्पताल स्थित एलटीटी ओटी में नसबंदी कराने वाली सभी महिलाओं का कोरोना का सैंपल लेते हुए जांच की जाती है। रिर्पोट निगेटिव आने के बाद अन्य जांच के बाद दूसरे दिन उस महिला का नसबंदी ऑपरेशन सर्जन डॉक्टर द्वारा किया जाता है। ताकि सभी इस संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रहें।

