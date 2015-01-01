पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मलखंभ के नन्हें खिलाड़ी:आगामी प्रतियोगिताओं में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए मलखंभ खिलाड़ी कर रहे अभ्यास

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका परिषद के पीछे स्थित गांधी आश्रम स्थित सत्यशोधन आश्रम के मैदान में इन दिनों मलखंभ के नन्हें खिलाड़ी आगामी प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए अपना अभ्यास कर रहे हैं।

मलखंभ के कोच सुरेश निगम और सौरभ कुशवाहा जिला खेल अधिकारी राजेन्द्र कोष्टा के निर्देशन में बच्चों को मलखंभ की नई-नई विधाएं सिखा रहे हैं। ताकि छतरपुर के होनहार मलखंभ खिलाड़ी आगामी दिनों में होने वाली प्रतियोगिताओं में शामिल होकर छतरपुर का नाम रोशन कर सकें।

जिला मलखंभ एसोसिएशन के प्रतीक खरे ने गांधी आश्रम पहुंचकर नन्हें खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त किया और प्रशिक्षण की जानकारी ली। इस मौके पर पूर्व पार्षद राघवेंद्र सिंह बुन्देला भी मौजूद रहे। जिला खेल अधिकारी राजेन्द्र कोष्टा, कोच सुरेश निगम उनके सहायक सौरभ कुशवाहा एसोसिएशन के प्रदीप सेन, सत्यशोधन आश्रम के देवेन्द्र भंडारी ने अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए प्रशिक्षण की जानकारी दी। इसके साथ ही खिलाड़ियों ने मलखंभ का प्रदर्शन भी किया।

मलखंभ के जिला कोच सुरेश निगम ने बताया कि पिछले वर्षों में छतरपुर के तमाम मलखंभ खिलाड़ियों ने प्रदेश स्तर पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर कई मैडल जीते हैं। मलखंभ को मध्यप्रदेश सरकार विशेष रूप से प्रोत्साहित कर रही है।

