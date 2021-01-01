पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धार्मिक आयोजन:मनुष्य अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वाहन करे, सुख-दुख जीवन में आना निश्चित है: शास्त्री

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छतरपुर। श्रीमद् भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के चौथे दिन कथा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्म लीला का हुआ मंचन। - Dainik Bhaskar
छतरपुर। श्रीमद् भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के चौथे दिन कथा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्म लीला का हुआ मंचन।
  • सिटी कोतवाली के पीछे आयोजित कथा के चौथे दिन वामन अवतार व भगवान श्री कृष्ण की जन्मलीला का हुआ वर्णन

सिटी कोतवाली के पीछे में शहर की सुख समृद्धि के लिए आयोजित श्रीमद् भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के चौथे दिन वृंदावन धाम के कथा वाचक पं अनिल शास्त्री के मुखारविंद से वामन अवतार व भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्म की लीला का आनंद कथा के माध्यम से सभी भक्तों को श्रवणपान कराया गया।

भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के चौथे दिन की कथा में भगवान वामन अवतार की सुंदर झांकी व भगवान कृष्ण के जन्म की सुंदर झांकी के दर्शन के लिए बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं मौजूद रही। आयोजन समिति के गिरजा पाटकर नें बताया कि आज मुख्य यजमान के रूप में मुकेश सरिता सोनी व पवन वंदना पाटकर ने पूजन स्थल पर स्थित पीठों सहित व्यास पीठ पर विराजमान राधे कृष्ण की मूर्ति का पूजन किया व भागवत जी की आरती की। वृंदावन से पधारे कथा वाचक पं अनिल शास्त्री ने कहा कि मनुष्य को जीवन में अपने कर्म का निर्वाह करना चाहिए। सुख और दुख मानव जीवन में आना जाना निश्चित है। जीव को अपने कर्म के अनुसार सुख और दुख की अनुभूति होती है। गुरु को चाहिए कि घर की दहलीज तक ही रह कर अपने शिष्य का कल्याण करें। नरसिंह भगवान गुरू हैं और हिरना कश्यप शिष्य है, प्रह्लाद भजन है, शिष्य के भजन रूपी प्रसाद से गुरू ने कल्याण किया।

दैत्यों और देवताओं को समुद्र मंथन के पश्चात सर्वप्रथम विष की प्राप्ति हुई। उसी प्रकार समाज में उच्च शिखर पर पहुंचने के लिए विष रूपी नकारात्मक सोच जैसी बुराई से गुजारना पड़ता है। इसलिए जीवन में विष रूपी नकारात्मक सोच जैसी बुराई को ग्रहण कर आगे बढ़ने बाले बहुत ही ऊंचे शिखर तक पहुंचते हैं और भगवान का मार्ग प्राप्त करते हैं। भगवान वामन अवतार में प्रकट हुए व मत्स्य अवतार लिया, मनु सतरूपा अमरीश के पावन चरित्र को स्मरण करा कर सूर्यवंश में रघुनाथ राजाराम का जन्म हुआ। चंद्रवंश में मथुरा कंस की जेल में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जन्म हुआ, वसुदेव जी द्वारा भगवान कृष्ण को गोकुल पहुंचाया गया। भक्तों के बीच भगवान कृष्ण का धूमधाम से जन्मदिन मनाते हुए बधाई हो बधाई हो गीत गाए गए।

भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्म की लीला में पटाखे फोड़े गए, मिठाइयां बांटी गई और सभी भक्तों को खिलौने बांटे गए। इस अवसर पर पवन वंदना पाटकर नें बाबा नंद और देविकी का किरदार निभाया। जैसे ही भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्म का भजन प्रारंभ हुआ श्रद्धालु नंद के आनंद भयो जय कन्हैया लाल की धुन पर अपने आप को थिरकने से नहीं रोक पाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser