ज्योतिष:गुरु अस्त होने से वसंत पंचमी पर भी विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरु ग्रह 16 फरवरी तक अस्त रहेंगे, इसी बीच शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त होने से मांगलिक कार्य रुके रहेंगे

सभी ग्रहों में शुभ फल और विवाह के कारक माने जाने वाले गुरु ग्रह अस्त हो गए हैं। इनके अस्त होते ही सभी तरह के मांगलिक कार्य रुक गए हैं। गुरु का अस्त होना ज्योतिष शास्त्र के नजरिए से बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है।

इससे पहले 7 जनवरी को कर्म फलदाता शनिदेव भी मकर राशि में अस्त हो चुके हैं। 16 फरवरी को शुक्र भी अस्त होंगे। गुरु और शुक्र दोनों ही ग्रह विवाह, सुख-संपन्नता और मांगलिक कार्यों का कारक ग्रह माने गए हैं, सूर्य के मकर राशि में प्रवेश करते ही खरमास भी खत्म हो गया है। शास्त्रों में खरमास को अशुभ माह माना गया है। इसमें किसी भी तरह के शुभ काम नहीं होते हैं। गुरु ग्रह 16 फरवरी तक अस्त रहेंगे। इसी बीच शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त होने से मांगलिक कार्य रुके रहेंगे।

साल 2021 में बसंत पंचमी 16 फरवरी को है। शास्त्रों में इसे भी विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य के लिए अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, लेकिन इस दिन सूर्योदय के साथ ही शुक्र तारा अस्त हो जाएगा। इस कारण इस दिन विवाह का योग नहीं बन रहा है।

ग्रह की चमक सूर्य के प्रकाश और तेज के सामने धीमी पड़ जाती है
जब कोई ग्रह कुछ विशेष अंशों के साथ सूर्य के निकट आ जाता है, तो उस ग्रह की चमक सूर्य के प्रकाश और तेज के सामने धीमी पड़ जाती है। इस कारण से वह आकाश में दृष्टिगोचर नहीं होता, तो उस ग्रह का अस्त होना कहलाता है। गुरु और शुक्र ग्रह का उदय और अस्त होना ज्योतिष और मुहूर्त की दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। गुरु और शुक्र का अनुकूल होना जातक के लिए बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है। यही कारण है कि शुक्रास्त में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं करना चाहिए, क्योंकि शुक्र के बलहीन होने के कारण अच्छे परिणाम प्राप्त नहीं होते। शुक्र ग्रह पूर्व में अस्त होने के बाद 75 दिनों बाद पुर्नउदित होता है। उदय के 240 दिन वक्री चलता है। इसके 23 दिन बाद अस्त हो जाता है।

शुक्र के अस्त होने की वजह से नींव पूजन नहीं होता शुरू
पंडित कौस्तुब तिवारी ने बताया कि जिस प्रकार गुरु तारा का उदय मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है, उसी तरह शुक्र तारा का उदय भी सभी प्रकार के मांगलिक कार्यों के महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार शुक्र तारा माघ शुक्ल तृतीया यानी 14 फरवरी 2021 से अस्त हो रहा है, जो चैत्र शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी यानी 18 अप्रैल 2021 को उदित होगा। गुरु और शुक्र के अस्त होने की वजह से नींव पूजन, गृह प्रवेश, मुंडन, नए प्रतिष्ठान का शुभारंभ नहीं होता, लेकिन बालक के जन्म लेने के बाद के सूतक आदि संस्कार, नामकरण, पूजन-हवन, कथा वाचन, सगाई समेत भूमि, वाहन, ज्वेलरी आदि की खरीद-फरोख्त की जा सकती है।

