निर्देश:निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही पर मनरेगा संविदा उपयंत्री बर्खास्त, गुणवत्ता सुधारने के निर्देश

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने बिजावर क्षेत्र के नयागांव और लखनगुवां में मनरेगा योजनांतर्गत निर्माणाधीन कार्यों का किया अवलोकन

कलेक्टर ने शुक्रवार को जिले की जनपद पंचायत बिजावर के मैदानी अंचलों मंे संचालित कार्यों की स्थिति का आंकलन करने के लिए नयागांव व लखनगुवां में मनरेगा योजनांतर्गत निर्माणाधीन कार्यों का मुआयना किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्य की गुणवत्ता सुधारने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने मनरेगा संविदा उपयंत्री विकास श्रीवास्तव को कार्य स्थल पर निर्माण कार्य से संबंधित प्रदर्शन बोर्ड न लगाने और दायित्व निर्वहन में सिथिलता बरतने और दिए गए निर्देशों का पालन न करने पर सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने नयागांव में निर्माणाधीन गौ-शाला का अवलोकन करते हुए कार्य की गुणवत्ता सुधारने और निर्माण कार्य में गुणवत्तायुक्त सामग्री उपयोग किए जाने पर जोर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण होने तक सभी संबंधित अधिकारी, कर्मचारी समय पर स्थल का निरीक्षण करने के साथ निर्माण कार्य में उपयोग में लाई जा रही सामग्री का भी निरीक्षण करें।

इस कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की ढ़िलाई नहीं होनी चाहिए। इसी तरह ग्राम पंचायत लखनगुवां मंे निर्माणाधीन कूप का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने यहां निर्माण कार्य से जुड़ी जानकारी से संबंधित प्रदर्शन बोर्ड लगाने और गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से काम कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनपद में हितग्राहीमूलक एवं सामुदायिकमूलक कार्य प्राथमिकता से कराए जाएं। इस निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम राहुल सिलाड़िया, सीईओ जनपद अखिलेश उपाध्याय सहित जनपद के संबंधित कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

