नया नियम:टिकट बुक कराने के लिए मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी

छतरपुर
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेंगे, टिकट ब्लैक करने वाले एजेंट कम हो जाएंगे

यदि आप ट्रेन में सफर करने के लिए वेबसाइट से टिकट बुक करने की प्लानिंग बना रहे हैं, तो इसके लिए नए नियम भी जान लें। रेलवे की ओर से हाल ही में इसके नियम में बदलाव किया गया है।

टिकट बुक करने के लिए यात्रियों को आईआरसीटीसी पर मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। इसके बिना टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेगी। टिकटों की ब्लैक रोकने की दिशा में रेलवे ने यह कदम उठाया है। टिकट बुक कराने के साथ ही मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड कराने से यात्री गाड़ी को लेकर अपडेट जानकारी मोबाइल पर मिल जाएगी।

रेलवे ने यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए लिंक भी जारी किया है। रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी का कहना है कि इससे टिकट की ब्लैक मार्केटिंग में रोक लगेगी। इससे ट्रेन के लेट या रद्द होने की सूचना भी मिल जाएगी। रेलवे के नियम से यात्रियों को लाभ होगा।

फायदा : ट्रेन के समय, देरी से आने और रद्द होने जैसी सूचना मिल सकेगी

रेलवे टिकट बुकिंग के लिए मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर कराना है, चाहे टिकट किसी का भी हो। इससे ये फायदा होगा कि यात्रियों को उनके नंबर पर ही ट्रेन के देरी से आने या रद्द की सूचना मिल सकेगी। एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेंगे। यानी टिकट की ब्लैक करने वाले एजेंट कम हो जाएंगे। विभाग के पीआरओ का कहना है कि यह यात्रियों के हित में उठाया गया कदम है। जल्द ही यह व्यवस्था लागू हो जाएगी जिसमें मोबाइल नंबर कॉलम भरना है। इसका मकसद यह है कि जितने भी ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे हैं, उनका नंबर पीआरएस सिस्टम में दर्ज रहे।

यह है प्रक्रिया: सफर को आसान बनाने के लिए ऐसे बनाएं अपना एकाउंट

आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट www.irctc.in पर जाना है। इसके बाद रजिस्टर ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करना है, जिस पर रजिस्ट्रेशन फार्म खुलेगा। यहां फार्म को भरना है। इसमें यूजर नेम, पासवार्ड, नाम, पता, जेंडर, डेट, मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल आईडी भाषा की जानकारी देना है।

इसके बाद वेरिफिकेशन कोड डालकर सबमिट करें। इसके बाद एक नए पेज पर डायलॉग बॉक्स दिखाई देगा। अब उस पर क्लिक करना है। इसके बाद लिखा होगा कि आपका रजिस्ट्रेशन पूरा हो गया। अब यूजरनेम और पासवर्ड की जानकारी ई-मेल पर भेज दी जाएगी।

