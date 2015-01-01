पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:प्रदेश में नौगांव सबसे ठंडा, रात का पारा 7 डिग्री

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग का अनुमान- अभी और नीचे जाएगा दिन और रात का पारा

नवंबर के आखिरी में छतरपुर जिला ठंड से कांप उठा है। पिछले 3-4 दिनों से जिले में रात में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। जिले में सबसे अधिक ठंड नौगांव में हो रही है। रविवार-सोमवार की दरम्यानी रात नौगांव का तापमान अब तक के सबसे कम 7.0 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। जबकि खजुराहो का न्यूनतम तापमान 8.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। नौगांव में रविवार-सोमवार की रात प्रदेश में सबसे सर्द रात रही।

सोमवार को नौगांव का अधिकतम तापमान 27.1 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया। जबकि रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.5 डिग्री रहा था। वहीं सोमवार को खजुराहो का अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 और न्यूनतम 8.0 डिग्री रहा। दिन भर करीब 6 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से सर्द हवाएं चलीं।

उत्तरी पूर्व हवाओं के कारण बढ़ी सर्दी
नौगांव मौसम विभाग विशेषज्ञ केसी रैकवार का कहना है कि जम्मू कश्मीर एवं उत्तरी पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में बर्फवारी हो रही है। वहीं पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म हो जाने के कारण आसमान साफ हो गया है। इससे तापमान में कमी आई है।

दिन में धूप के सहारे रहे लोग
रात और दिन के तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आने के कारण छतरपुर जिले वासी ठिठुरने का मजबूर हुए। हालांकि दिन में अच्छी धूप खिली होने के कारण दिन भर लोग धूप में बैठकर ठंड से बचाव करते देखे गए। वहीं दिन लोग गर्म कपड़े पहन कर ही बाहर निकले। शाम होते ही लोग घरों में दुबक गए।

आज और गिरेगा दिन व रात का पारा
खजुराहो मौसम कार्यालय के आरएस परिहार ने बताया कि उत्तर में बर्फबारी होने व उत्तर पूर्व हवाएं चलने के कारण मंगलवार और बुधवार को दिन एवं रात के तापमान में और भी अधिक गिरावट आएगी। रात का तापमान मंगलवार को साढ़े 6 और 7 डिग्री के बीच रहने का अनुमान है, वहीं दिन का पारा भी 25 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें