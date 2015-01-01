पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमानत निरस्त:नवविवाहिता ने की आत्महत्या, सास को नहीं मिली जमानत

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
चंदला थाना क्षेत्र के कस्बे में दहेज प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर नवविवाहिता ने घर पर रखे केरोसिन को अपने ऊपर डालकर 14 सितंबर 2020 को आग लगा ली थी। आग से झुलसी महिला की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। नवविवाहिता की मौत के मामले में गिरफ्तार सास की जमानत लवकुशनगर न्यायालय ने निरस्त कर दी है।

जिला अभियोजन मीडिया सेल प्रभारी ने बताया मृतिका नेहा सिंह की शादी 28 जून 2020 को चंदला के अमर पिता राजासिंह से हुई। शादी के बाद मृतिका का पति अमर सिंह, ससुर राजा सिंह, सास मुन्नी बाई व देवर शिवम उर्फ शिब्बू सिंह बाइक, फ्रिज, कपड़े धोने की मशीन व 4 लाख रुपए नगद की मांग कर मृतिका के साथ मारपीट कर दहेज के लिए मायके वालों से मोबाइल से बात करवाते रहे। मृतिका की सभी बातें टेप करते और उस पर चारित्रिक लांछन लगाते। मृतिका ने पति, सास, ससुर व देवर की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर 14 सितंबर 2020 को मिट्टी का तेल डालकर आग लगा ली।

आरोपीगण राजासिंह पिता स्वामीदीन सिंह, अमरसिंह पिता राजासिंह, शिवम सिंह पिता राजासिंह व मुन्नीबाई पति राजासिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। मामले में चंदला थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर धारा 304बी भादवि के तहत प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध किया गया।

आरोपी मुन्नी बाई ने लवकुशनगर अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश केएन अहिरवार की न्यायालय में जमानत आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। शासन की ओर से अपर लोक अभियोजक श्रीकेश यादव ने जमानत आवेदन का विरोध करते हुए तर्क प्रस्तुत किए। न्यायालय ने तर्क से सहमत होकर आरोपी की जमानत निरस्त कर दी।

