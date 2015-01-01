पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यायालय से राहत नहीं:ट्रैक्टर से आरक्षक को कुचलने वाले काे नहीं मिली जमानत

छतरपुर
आरक्षक को अवैध रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर द्वारा जान से मारने की नियत से कुचलने वाले चालक आरोपी मुन्ना कोरी की जमानत लवकुशनगर न्यायालय के अतिरिक्त अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश ने निरस्त कर दी है। जिला अभियोजन मीडिया प्रभारी ने बताया कि 14 जुलाई 20 की देर रात आरक्षक दशरथ प्रजापति अपने तीन आरक्षक साथियों के साथ चंदला के रेस्ट हाउस तिराहे पर खड़ा था।

तभी दो ट्रैक्टर निकले जिनमें अवैध रेत भरी हुई थी। इस दौरान नगर पालिका की ओर से टैक्स वसूल करने वाले दो कर्मचारियों ने वाहन को रोकने का प्रयास किया, परंतु वे लवकुशनगर की और भाग गए। तीनों आरक्षक ने पीछा कर दोनों ट्रैक्टरों के आगे जाकर रोकने का प्रयास किया तो ट्रैक्टर चालक मुन्ना कोरी ने आरक्षक दशरथ प्रजापति को जान से मारने की नियत से उसके पैर काे कुचल दिया और ट्राॅली की रेत उसके उड़ेल दी। चंदला पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया।

आरोपी द्वार न्यायालय में जमानत आवेदन प्रस्तुत करने पर शासन की ओर से एडीपीओ श्रीराम यादव ने जमानत का विरोध करते हुए तर्क प्रस्तुत किए। अभियोजन के तर्क से सहमत होकर लवकुशनगर अतिरिक्त अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश गिर्राज प्रसाद गर्ग की न्यायालय ने आरोपी की जमानत आवेदन निरस्त कर दी।

