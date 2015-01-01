पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड से राहत:एक माह में किसी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव की नहीं हुई मौत, सिर्फ 212 निकले संक्रमित

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को चार मरीज हुए डिस्चार्ज

जिले के लोगों को पिछले माह से कोरोना संक्रमण से राहत है। यही कारण है कि पिछले एक माह में सिर्फ 212 लोग ही कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। साथ ही किसी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की इलाज के दौरान मौत भी नहीं हुई है। वहीं 10 अक्टूबर से आज तक जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती हुए 59 मरीजों में से सिर्फ 11 मरीज ही अन्य अस्पताल के लिए रेफर किए गए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि 10 अक्टूबर को छतरपुर शहर में चेतगिरी कॉलोनी के 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव की भोपाल से इंदौर जाने के दौरान वाहन में मौत हो गई। इसके बाद से आज दिनांक तक जिले में किसी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव की मौत नहीं हुई है। 19 मई से 10 अक्टूबर तक जिले में कुल 1255 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, इसमें से 31 लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

जबकी 10 अक्टूबर से आज तक जिले में 212 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिसमें से 59 लोगों को जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया। बाकी के लोगों को स्थानीय कोविड केयर सेंटर में या होम आइसोलेट कर इलाज दिया गया। यही कारण है कि पिछले एक माह के अंदर पाए गए 212 मरीजों में से किसी की भी इलाज के दौरान मौत नहीं हुई है।

157 सैंपल की जांच में सभी निगेटिव

सागर कोरोन लैब द्वारा बुधवार की शाम 157 सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट छतरपुर स्वस्थ विभाग को दी गई, जिसमें से सभी की जांच निगेटिव पाई गई। इस प्रकार सागर लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में जिले का एक भी व्यक्ति संक्रमित नहीं पाया गया।

वहीं बुधवार की सुबह छतरपुर, राजनगर और लवकुशनगर में पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे 4 मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने पर मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया। बुधवार को एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित न पाए जाने से अब तक पाए गए संक्रमितों की संख्या मंगलवार की तरह ही 1578 बनी हुई है। जबकी 4 मरीज बुधवार को डिस्चार्ज होने से एक्टिव केस की संख्या 70 से घटकर 66 पहुंच गई है।

32 दिनों में सिर्फ 11 मरीज हुए रेफर

जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा अभी तक 118 मरीजों की हालत गंभीर होने पर आइसोलेशन वार्ड से सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज या परिजनों की मर्जी पर अन्य अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है। जिसमें से इस 107 मरीजों की हालत गंभीर होने पर 19 मई से 9 अक्टूबर तक सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर किया गया। वहीं पिछले 32 दिनों में पाए गए 212 मरीजों में से सिर्फ 11 मरीजों को अन्य अस्पताल के लिए रेफर किया गया है। इसमें से अधिकांश मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनको अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने मरीज के परिजनों के कहने पर रेफर किया है।

सबसे अधिक 14 मरीजों की सितंबर में हुई मौत

अब तक जिले में पाए गए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों में से 31 व्यक्तियों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो चुकी है। जिसमें से 8 जुलाई से 31 जुलाई तक 9 लोगों की और पूरे अगस्त माह में इलाज के दौरान 6 व्यक्तियों की मौत हुई। वहीं सितंबर में जिले में सबसे अधिक कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने के कारण 14 मरीजों की मौत हुई। वहीं 9 अक्टूबर को राजनगर क्षेत्र में चंद्रनगर कस्बे के 90 वर्षीय वृद्ध और 10 अक्टूबर को शहर में चेतगिरी कॉलोनी के 58 वर्षीय अधेड़ की इंदौर जाने के दौरान वाहन में मौत हो गई।

सिर्फ 59 मरीज हुए आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती

19 मई से आज तक जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में डॉक्टरों द्वारा 439 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को भर्ती कर इलाज दिया गया है। जिसमें से 10 अक्टूबर तक 380 मरीज भर्ती किए गए। जबकि पिछले 32 दिनों में सिर्फ 59 मरीजों को भर्ती कर इलाज दिया गया है। जिले के अंदर कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी आने से सिर्फ 6 मरीज ही आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती हैं।

