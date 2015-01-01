पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब जिला अस्पताल में होगी कैंसर पीड़ित महिलाओं की जांच, यहीं पर होगा इलाज

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पहले महिलाओं को मेडिकल कॉलेज जाकर करानी पड़ती थी जांच

जिले भर की कैंसर पीड़ित महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले प्रथम स्टेज कैंसर की जांच के साथ इलाज अब यहीं पर दिया जाएगा। इन महिलाओं को इलाज की सुविधा देने के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्वस्थ्य मिशन द्वारा संचालित वीआईए सर्वाइकल कैंसर की जांच करने और उन्हें इलाज देने के लिए मेडिकल टीम को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। अब यह डॉक्टर और मेडिकल स्टाफ अपने क्षेत्र की महिलाओं की जांच कर कैंसर पीड़ितों को जांच के साथ इलाज देंगे।

राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन द्वारा वीआईए सर्वाइकल कैंसर योजना संचालित की जा रही है। इसके तहत पिछले दिनों महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले बच्चादानी, मुंह का कैंसर, ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की जांच स्क्रीनिंग के माध्यम से करने के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉक्टर और मेडिकल स्टाफ को तीन दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। अब यह डाॅक्टर और मेडिकल स्टाफ 35 से 65 वर्ष तक की महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले प्रथम स्टेज के कैंसर की जांच कर इलाज देंगे।

तीन प्रकार के कैंसर के प्रथम स्टेज की जांच के लिए जिला अस्पताल परिसर स्थित एलटीटी ओटी में सोमवार से शनिवार तक प्रतिदिन सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. गीता चौरसिया जांच करेंगी और प्रथम स्टेज कैंसर पाए जाने पर इलाज भी देंगी।

पांच साल में एक बार अपनी जांच जरूर कराए महिलाएं : जिला अस्पताल की स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ गीता चौरसिया ने बताया कि 35 से 65 वर्ष तक की महिलाओं को 5 साल में एक बार बच्चादानी, मुंह का कैंसर व ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की जांच जरूर करानी चाहिए। ताकि महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले कैंसर का इलाज प्रथम स्टेज पर ही किया जा सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले तीनों प्रकार के कैंसर की जांच के लिए क्रायो मशीन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। अब कोल्पो स्कोप मशीन आना शेष है। जैसे ही यह मशीन आ जाएगी, पीड़ित महिलाओं की स्क्रीनिंग कर जांच की जा सकेगी और इलाज भी दिया जा सकेगा।

अभी तक मेडिकल कॉलेज में होती थी जांच

अभी तक जिले की महिलाओं की बच्चादानी, ब्रेस्ट और मुंह के कैंसर की जांच और इलाज के लिए सागर, ग्वालियर या झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज जाना पड़ता था। पर अब यह सुविधा जिला अस्पताल के साथ ही जिले में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वस्थ केंद्रों में मिलेगी। इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग की महिलाओं को स्थानीय स्तर पर इलाज मिल सकेगा, साथ ही रुपए और आने जाने की परेशानी का सामना भी नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

10 में से एक महिला को निकला कैंसर

सर्वाईकल कैंसर की मास्टर ट्रेनर डॉ. गीता चौरसिया ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों जिले में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के तीन डॉक्टरों सहित 20 मेडिकल स्टाफ को महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले तीन प्रकार के कैंसर की जांच करने के बारे में ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

अब यह डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग स्टाफ अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में 35 से 65 वर्ष तक की महिलाओं में पाए जाने वाले कैंसर की जांच कर इलाज देंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिला अस्पताल स्थित कैंसर जांच केंद्र में 10 महिलाओं की जांच की गई, जिसमें से एक महिला में बच्चादानी के मुंह के कैंसर की शिकायत पाई गई। जिसे इलाज दिया जा रहा है।

