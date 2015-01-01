पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब आम लोगों को डाकघर से मिल सकेंगी जरूरी सेवाएं

छतरपुर3 मिनट पहले
लोगों को अब डाक घर से मिल सकेगी सुविधाएं
  लोगों को अब डाक घर से मिल सकेगी सुविधाएं

आम नागरिकों को अपने जरूरी कार्यों और सेवाओं के लिए अलग-अलग सरकारी कार्यालयों और सायबर कैफे में जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। डाकघर में जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, पैन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, आयुष्मान भारत स्वास्थ्य बीमा, जीवन बीमा, वाहन बीमा, पीएम मानधन योजना, गृह वाहन और व्यापार के लिए ऋण आवेदन सहित, वोटर आईडी कार्ड, श्रमयोगी मानधन योजना, एनपीएस, फास्टैग, गैस कनेक्शन और व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों का बीमा कराने की सुविधा शुरू की गई है।

डाकघर में काॅमन सर्विस सेंटर के जरिए नागरिक पानी, बिजली और गैस बिल जमा करने के साथ ही डीटीएच और मोबाइल रीचार्ज भी करा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा रेल और हवाई जहाज के टिकट भी बुक होंगे।

किसानों की सुविधा के लिए प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा, फसल सहायता और किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई गई है। छतरपुर मुख्य डाकघर के अधीक्षक पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह सेंगर ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार की नई योजना के तहत एमओयू के माध्यम से छतरपुर डाक संभाग अंतर्गत चार जिलों छतरपुर, टीकमगढ़, पन्ना एवं निवाड़ी में इस सुविधा की शुरूआत की गई है।

इससे आम नागरिकों को बहुत बड़ी सौगात मिली है। छतरपुर जिले में मुख्य डाकघर सहित नौगांव, महाराजपुर, लवकुशनगर, बिजावर, हरपालपुर, खजुराहो, बक्स्वाहा, घुवारा, राजनगर और बड़ामलहरा के डाकघर में नागरिक उक्त सुविधा का लाभ उठा सकेंगे। भविष्य में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में डाकघरों में काॅमन सर्विस सेंटर खोले जाएंगे।

