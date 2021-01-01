पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्व और पुलिस अधिकारियों की संयुक्त बैठक:माफिया के अतिक्रमण को ध्वस्त करने के बाद ही लौटें अधिकारी: कलेक्टर

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छतरपुर। बैठक के दौरान मौजूद अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छतरपुर। बैठक के दौरान मौजूद अधिकारी।

छतरपुर जिले में माफियाओं को ध्वस्त करने के लिए शुरू किए गए अभियान को और अधिक सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए जिले के मैदानी अंचलों के राजस्व व पुलिस अधिकारियों की संयुक्त बैठक कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह, एसपी सचिन शर्मा सहित मैदानी अंचलों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

कलेक्टर एवं एसपी ने मैदानी अमलों को निर्देशित किया कि माफिया के अतिक्रमण को ध्वस्त करने के लिए सुदृढ़ रणनीति बनाएं और एक बार शुरू हुई कार्रवाई पूरी करके ही लौटें। उन्होंने कहा कि अतिक्रमण तोड़ने के पूर्व मुख्यालय को सूचना दें, ड्रोन कैमरे का इस्तेमाल करें और पर्याप्त फोर्स लेकर ही पूरी कार्रवाई को जड़ से ध्वस्त किया जाए। बैठक में निर्देशित किया गया कि चिटफंड के जो आरोपी फरार हैं, उन्हें पकड़ें। अवैध परिवहन करने वाले माफियाओं के खिलाफ भी सघन कार्रवाई की जाए।

वहीं दूसरी ओर मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थ का विक्रय करने वाले लोगों को बख्शा न जाए। मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वालों के साथ सप्लायरकर्ता के विरूद्ध भी एफआईआर दर्ज की जाए। अनुविभाग स्तर पर एसडीओ राजस्व और एसडीओपी संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई करें। इसी तरह अनुविभाग में कहां-कहां और कौन-कौन व्यक्तियों द्वारा मदिरा का उत्पादन किया जाता है, इसकी सूचना एकत्र करें और उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser