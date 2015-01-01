पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातार बढ़ रहे अपराध:शराब के लिए रुपए न देने पर वृद्ध व महिला से मारपीट, गंभीर घायल

छतरपुर/बारीगढ़
मारपीट के दौरान घायल वृद्ध
  • पुलिस की निष्क्रियता से लगातार बढ़ रहे अपराध

जुझारनगर थाना के बारीगढ़ में बीते रोज एक आरोपी ने शराब पीने को रुपए नहीं देने पर एक 60 वर्षीय दलित वृद्ध और 57 वर्षीय विधवा महिला के साथ जमकर मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। थाना पुलिस ने मामूली धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर खानापूर्ति कर ली है।

बीते रोज बारीगढ़ निवासी 60 वर्षीय हल्के पिता तांतिया प्रजापति एवं 57 वर्षीय विधवा महिला छोटी साहू पति हलकाई दोनों नगर परिषद कार्यालय के पीछे पहाड़ पर बकरियां चरा रहे थे। उसी समय वहां 28 वर्षीय बल्लू सिंह पहुंचा, उनसे शराब पीने के लिए रुपए मांगे। शराब पीने के लिए रुपए देने से हल्के प्रजापति व छोटी साहू ने मना किया तो आरोपी ने दोनों को गाली गलौज करते हुए लाठी-डंडों से मारपीट कर लहूलुहान कर दिया।

आरोपी की मारपीट से घायल दोनों लोग जुझानगर थाना रिपोर्ट लिखाने गए तो उन्हें पुलिस ने आरोपी को शराबी बताकर सांत्वना देते हुए वहां से बिना कोई कार्रवाई किए जाने को कहा। लेकिन जब दोनों कार्रवाई के लिए अड़ गए तो पुलिस ने मामूली धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर दोनों को भगा दिया। सूत्रों पर भरोसा करें तो आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए एक जवान को भेजा गया, लेकिन आरोपी ने उस से भी अभद्रता की। इस पर जवान वापस लौट गया।

पिछले माह साधु बाबा से की थी मारपीट

पिछले नवंबर माह में भी इसी आरोपी ने साधु बाबा आशा दीन अनुरागी से शराब के लिए रुपए मांगे थे। नहीं देने पर सरेआम लाठी से उसके साथ मारपीट की थी। जिससे उसके हाथ में फ्रेक्चर हो गया था। पुलिस ने पीड़ित बाबा का आवेदन ले लिया था लेकिन आज तक आरोपी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

थाना प्रभारी को नहीं पता कौन सी धाराएं लगाईं

थाना प्रभारी गुरुदत्त शेषा ने बताया कि महिला और वृद्ध हल्के की शिकायत पर आरोपी पर प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। उसको पकड़ने का प्रयास किया लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गया है। जब आरोपी पर दर्ज की गई धाराओं के बारे में पूछा तो बोले, मुझे याद नहीं थाने से बाहर हूूं।

